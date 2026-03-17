Uttar Pradesh Crime: Masked Gunmen Shoot Salon Owner Inside Shop In Budaun Village, Victim Critical

Police investigate after armed assailants open fire on a young salon owner in Budaun, leaving him critically injured | File Photo

Budaun, March 16: Panic spread in Ikhkheda village under Ughaiti police station limits after masked gunmen shot a young salon owner inside his shop on Monday afternoon. The victim, Sameer (22), a resident of Garvi village, was attacked around 1:30 pm when three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire before fleeing.

Victim critically injured, shifted to hospital

Seriously injured, Sameer was rushed to a nearby health centre and later referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition.

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Police launch investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma and local police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police have begun a search to identify and arrest the attackers.