 Uttar Pradesh Crime: Masked Gunmen Shoot Salon Owner Inside Shop In Budaun Village, Victim Critical
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Uttar Pradesh Crime: Masked Gunmen Shoot Salon Owner Inside Shop In Budaun Village, Victim Critical

A 22-year-old salon owner was shot by masked gunmen in Budaun’s Ikhkheda village. The attackers fled after opening fire, leaving the victim critically injured. Police have launched a probe, but the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 06:23 AM IST
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Police investigate after armed assailants open fire on a young salon owner in Budaun, leaving him critically injured | File Photo

Budaun, March 16: Panic spread in Ikhkheda village under Ughaiti police station limits after masked gunmen shot a young salon owner inside his shop on Monday afternoon. The victim, Sameer (22), a resident of Garvi village, was attacked around 1:30 pm when three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire before fleeing.

Victim critically injured, shifted to hospital

Seriously injured, Sameer was rushed to a nearby health centre and later referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition.

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Police launch investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma and local police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police have begun a search to identify and arrest the attackers.

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