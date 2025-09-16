Uttar Pradesh Crime: Ghaziabad Police Arrest Haryanvi Film Director On Sexual Exploitation Charges

Ghaziabad police arrest Haryanvi film director Uttar Kumar from his Amroha farmhouse in sexual exploitation case | File Photo

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police arrested film director Uttar Kumar from his farmhouse in Amroha early on Sunday morning on charges of sexual exploitation of an actress. Police teams acting under the instructions of Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi raided the premises around 4:30 am and apprehended the accused while he was asleep.

Health Deteriorates After Custody

Police sources said that Kumar’s health deteriorated after being taken into custody, reportedly due to fear of imprisonment, and he was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Case Gained Attention After Self-Immolation Bid

The case had gained public attention on September 6 when the actress attempted self-immolation outside the CM residence in Lucknow. She had carried petrol and tried to set herself on fire but was prevented by security personnel stationed near the barricades.

Allegations of Exploitation

The actress, a performer in the Haryanvi music and film industry, alleged that Kumar exploited her under the pretext of offering leading roles in films. She had filed a complaint on June 24 at Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad, but an FIR was registered only after a High Court directive nearly 25 days later.

Accused Remained at Large

Despite sharing location details, the accused remained at large until Sunday’s operation.

Victim’s Background

The actress, originally from Hapur and currently residing in Noida, has featured in several Haryanvi music videos, including the popular song Raji Bol Ja.

Accused Known for Dhakad Chhora

The accused, widely known in the regional film industry for his role in the 2004 movie Dhakad Chhora, has been a prominent figure in Haryanvi cinema. Police have stated that further legal proceedings will follow once his medical condition stabilises.