Uttar Pradesh Crime: Bank Manager Shot By Security Guard After Argument In Ghaziabad’s Loni

Panic erupts inside Ghaziabad bank branch after security guard opens fire on manager following heated argument | File Photo

Ghaziabad, March 16: A bank manager was seriously injured after being shot by the bank’s security guard during an incident at a branch in the Loni area of Ghaziabad on Monday. The sudden firing created panic among staff and customers present inside the bank.

Argument reportedly led to firing

According to police, the incident occurred during working hours when an argument reportedly broke out between the manager and the security guard.

In the heat of the moment, the guard allegedly opened fire, and the bullet struck the manager, leaving him injured. Bank employees immediately rushed to help and informed the police.

Manager undergoing treatment, condition stable

The injured manager was taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors said his condition is stable, and he remains under medical observation. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and detained the security guard for questioning.

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Investigation underway

Officials said the exact reason behind the firing is still being investigated. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the bank premises and recording statements of employees and witnesses to establish the sequence of events. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.