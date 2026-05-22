Uttar Pradesh Cow Protection Model Gains National Recognition Under Yogi Government

Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cow protection in Uttar Pradesh is now emerging as a new model of national strength and economic prosperity.

The demand for high-protein milk and cow-based products from indigenous cows of the state has increased in the Indian Army. Rich in protein and calcium, this milk is considered beneficial for the fitness and nutritional needs of soldiers.

Notably, these premium cow products produced in Uttar Pradesh are now being supplied online not only across the NCR but also to major metropolitan cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Indigenous cow milk from Uttar Pradesh, reaching customers nationwide through platforms like Amazon, has gained a new national identity. Mukesh Meshram, Additional Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department, stated that under the leadership of CM Yogi, unprecedented efforts are being made to preserve advanced indigenous cattle breeds.

Engineer S.N. Dwivedi, a resident of Prayagraj, has set a remarkable example of combining employment with cow protection and cow service to create a new model of economic prosperity in Noida.

Milk from indigenous breeds such as Gir and Sahiwal cows in his cowshed contains high-quality protein and natural nutrients. This is one of the key reasons for the growing demand for these products in the Indian Army.

Indigenous cow milk is considered helpful in boosting immunity, providing energy to the body, and strengthening muscles.

Due to processing through modern technology, confidence in its quality and purity has grown among both the Army and consumers.

Cow-based products prepared in Uttar Pradesh are now reaching major markets across the country. Apart from NCR, online supply to metropolitan cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai has increased rapidly.

Due to its high-protein and premium quality, demand for this milk is continuously rising among health-conscious and fitness-oriented consumers. Selling at prices up to Rs 165 per litre, this milk is providing new strength to the state’s cow-based economy.

For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, a scientific system for milk production and processing has been developed using advanced dairy technologies from Iceland and Denmark.

The milk is produced in a completely hygienic environment to preserve its nutritional value and quality. This is one of the reasons why the state’s model has become a topic of discussion across the country. It is being regarded as the first innovative experiment of its kind in India.

Engineer S.N. Dwivedi, who currently operates a dairy with 200 indigenous cows in Noida, is now setting up an ultra-modern cowshed with 500 cows in Aligarh.

He said, "I was inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to expand cow service and cow protection activities on a larger scale."

Through cow service, he has presented a model of employment generation and economic prosperity that is now being discussed nationwide. By combining modern technology with Indian culture, he has demonstrated that cow protection can become a major driver of transforming rural economies.

Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog stated that the efforts being made toward cow protection in Uttar Pradesh are now visible on the ground in the form of major changes.

Through cowsheds, modern dairy technologies, and online marketing, the state’s indigenous cow-based model has earned national recognition.

While cow service has created new employment opportunities in rural areas, supplying nutritious cow products to the Indian Army has also linked it with national service.

Under the protection and support of the Yogi government, the cow-based economy is now emerging as a new strength of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.