UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹655 Crore Development Projects In Deoria, Says Progress Is Unstoppable

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Deoria: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 19 development projects worth ₹655 crore in Deoria, stating, "His government is not one that avoids problems but one that delivers solutions. We do not create problems, we provide solutions. That is why the people continue to choose us. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both India and Uttar Pradesh have gained a new pace of development, and this journey of progress is now unstoppable."

Chief Minister said, after 2014, the country witnessed the emergence of a 'New India'. Taking forward Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh government rapidly prioritized infrastructure development because the faster the connectivity, the faster the benefits of development reach the common people.

During the event, the Chief Minister directed Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi to ensure that the Kushinagar Agricultural University, whose construction is nearly complete, becomes operational from the upcoming academic session. He said the university would guide farmers toward modern technology, lower input costs, and higher agricultural productivity.

Chief Minister recalled that during his tenure as Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, he frequently visited Deoria. At that time, the state was marked by disorder, oppression, and appeasement politics. Roads connecting Gorakhpur and Deoria were in poor condition, many stretches were single-lane, and traffic congestion at the Chauri-Chaura railway crossing often caused hours-long delays. Today, the same Deoria is connected through four-lane infrastructure. Travel time between Deoria and Gorakhpur has significantly reduced, while road projects connecting Deoria to Ballia are progressing rapidly.

He added, "The Deoria-Kasia four-lane corridor and bypass will not only ease transportation but also become an important component of North-South connectivity. The route will connect Deoria with Mau, the Purvanchal Expressway, Varanasi, and Lucknow, while also linking with the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway, thereby taking connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh to a new level."

CM Yogi said, "Quality roads, flyovers, bridges, and robust infrastructure form the foundation of employment generation and investment. Keeping this vision in mind, the government has sanctioned funds for the Deoria-Kasia route, Barhaj road, flyovers, and other bridge projects. This is just the beginning, not the end. Construction of the Deoria bypass is progressing rapidly, and all development projects will be completed within fixed timelines. Every public-oriented project is being approved on priority."

Referring to a recent Public Works Department meeting with MPs and MLAs, he added that instructions had already been issued to expedite all necessary projects.

Chief Minister said, "A few years ago no one could have imagined that Deoria would have a medical college, but today the government medical college named after Maharshi Deoraha Baba is operational. Work toward constructing a new district hospital will also begin soon.

He emphasized that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are not merely technical institutions but are being developed as centres for skill development. Youth will be trained and linked with industries, thereby increasing employment opportunities and strengthening the state economy.

Launching a sharp attack on the law-and-order situation before 2017, CM Yogi stated, "Every district earlier had active mafias. Festivals were marked by disturbances, land-grabbing incidents were common, and an atmosphere of fear prevailed among women and traders. Daughters had to remain indoors after evening, and traders would shut their shops early. Today, Uttar Pradesh’s identity has changed completely. The era of ‘One District-One Mafia’ has now been replaced by ‘One District-One Medical College’ and ‘One District-One Product."

He added that daughters are now safe, traders conduct business fearlessly, and no criminal dares to extort money. Women are even working night shifts, and if any miscreant dares to harass them, Yamraj is ready at the next crossing to issue his ticket.

Chief Minister informed by saying, sugarcane farmers are receiving ₹400 per quintal, while farmers are also benefiting from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and various agricultural schemes aimed at increasing their income. Poor families are receiving benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, ration distribution schemes, and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana without discrimination. Teachers, instructors, and cooks have also been connected to cashless healthcare facilities, further strengthening the state’s social security framework.

Chief Minister said, the people of Deoria gave massive support to the BJP by ensuring victory on all seven Assembly seats in the 2022 elections. Therefore, the government will not allow any development project in Deoria to stop.

He assured rapid progress of development works in Salempur, Tamkuhi, Barhaj, Rudrapur, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, and other areas. Attacking the previous Samajwadi Party government, he said that only 'token money' had been allocated earlier for the Mohan Singh Bridge, whereas the current government would complete the bridge construction within stipulated timelines without any shortage of funds.

Chief Minister added, "Uttar Pradesh was once identified with criminals and mafias, but today the state’s name is taken across the country with pride and respect. Uttar Pradesh has now become a confluence of heritage and development, he said. Referring to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Naimisharanya, Vindhyadham, Prayagraj, and Kushinagar, he said that the state has witnessed a cultural and spiritual renaissance."

He added, the grand temple of Shri Ram in Ayodhya is the result of the people’s mandate and the resolve of the double-engine government, while appealing to the public to continue blessing BJP representatives for sustained development and good governance.

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CM Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh’s identity has transformed globally. Whether we go to Arunachal, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, or Kerala, even those who do not know Hindi smile and greet us with 'Jai Shri Ram'. Imagine, even people unfamiliar with Hindi greet us by saying ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ Today, our identity is associated with Ram, Krishna, and Baba Vishwanath. This is the blessing of our deities showering upon us."

Among those present on the occasion were Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State for Rural Development Vijay Lakshmi Gautam, MP Shashank Mani, MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, MLA Surendra Chaurasia, MLA Sabhakunwar Kushwaha, MLA Deepak Kumar Mishra, MLA Jai Prakash Nishad, Dr Ratanpal Singh, and District Panchayat Chairman Girish Chandra Tiwari.