UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Resolution Of Public Grievances In Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur: During his Gorakhpur visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday morning assured people attending the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple that resolving everyone’s problems is the government’s priority. He directed the officials present on the spot to ensure that public grievances are addressed promptly, transparently, and sensitively. He said that any kind of negligence or carelessness in resolving public issues will not be tolerated. Every problem should be resolved properly and satisfactorily.

At the Janata Darshan programme held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister met around 150 people and listened to their problems. He forwarded their applications to the concerned officials and instructed them to ensure quick resolution.

CM Yogi told the officials that no one should face injustice. Every victim should be treated sensitively and given immediate help. He also directed special attention towards matters related to revenue and police departments.

During the Janata Darshan, several people sought financial assistance for treatment of serious illnesses. The Chief Minister assured them that no one’s treatment would stop due to lack of money.

He instructed officials to quickly prepare estimates for the advanced treatment of all needy people and provide them to the administration. As soon as the estimates are received, the government will immediately provide funds.

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During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple on Friday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed his traditional routine. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying respects before the statue of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, he went around the temple premises. Reaching the cowshed, he performed cow service and lovingly fed jaggery to cows and cattle.

Keeping the intense heat in mind, he also gave necessary instructions to cowshed workers regarding proper care of the cattle. While visiting the temple premises, the Chief Minister also interacted with children who had come with their families. He blessed them affectionately and distributed chocolates among them.