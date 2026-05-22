UP CM Yogi Adityanath Enjoys Cruise Ride At Ramgarh Tal After Sports Event

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur: After encouraging the players at the closing ceremony of the Junior National Rowing Championship, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening took a ride on the Lake Queen Cruise at the scenic Ramgarh Tal along with public representatives.

Riding the cruise for around 25 minutes, the Chief Minister enjoyed the feel of the waves of the beautifully developed lake and also witnessed Gorakhpur’s newly developed identity through the crowd gathered along the lakeside. During the ride on the lake waves, the CM also reviewed the cleanliness of this vast natural lake.

The credit for the transformation of Ramgarh Tal goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Developed and beautified under his vision, Ramgarh Tal has not only become the new identity of a new Gorakhpur but is also now counted among the beautiful tourist destinations of the region. Along with tourism development, large-scale employment has also been generated here. Cruise and floating restaurant services, on the lines of major metropolitan cities, are also being operated in the lake. At the same time, national-level water sports competitions at the lake have brought it national fame.

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After distributing prizes at the Junior National Rowing Championship, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Lake Queen Cruise. While taking the cruise ride there, he also inspected the cleanliness of the lake. Several public representatives were also present with him. He also posed for photographs with the public representatives.