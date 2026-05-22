UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Rapid Growth Of Sports Ecosystem In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a strong sports ecosystem has been developed in the country and in Uttar Pradesh, the nation’s most populous state, over the past 11-12 years. Under PM Modi’s leadership, sports infrastructure has expanded rapidly across the country and the state. The government stands fully committed to training and encouraging athletes."

He added, Ramgarh Lake (Ramgarh Tal) itself is an outcome of the excellent sports ecosystem developed in the sports sector. Before 2017, the Ramgarh Tal area was known for filth and crime, but today it has become capable of hosting national rowing competitions as well as a training camp for the national women’s team preparing for the Commonwealth Games.

CM Yogi was addressing the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the 46th Junior National Rowing Championship organized by the Rowing Federation of India at Ramgarh Tal on Thursday. Addressing the gathering at the conclusion of the championship, which saw participation from rowing athletes representing 20 states, the Chief Minister said, the future of a country becomes bright when its youth channelize their energy and strength in the right and positive direction. An athlete always works with positive thinking and team spirit. Staying away from addiction and negativity, athletes connect society with positive energy through self-discipline.

CM Yogi stated, while watching the athletes battle strong winds during the competition in the lake, he was reminded of the famous lines of renowned litterateur Sohanlal Dwivedi: “Lahron se darkar nauka paar nahin hoti, koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahin hoti” (A boat never crosses over by fearing the waves; those who keep trying never truly fail).

He said, "This is the truth of life - one who gets frightened is defeated, and one who runs away is never forgiven by society, the nation, or even God. Therefore, there is only one mantra in life - 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti', meaning 'keep moving, keep moving'. One must constantly prepare oneself to face both favorable and adverse situations. Indian philosophy has always inspired people with this very message."

Chief Minister stated, "In the Uttar Pradesh where there was an absolute lack of sports facilities before 2017, today playgrounds are being developed in every village, mini stadiums at the block level, and stadiums at the district level. Competitions are being organized across villages."

He added by saying, under PM Modi’s leadership, sports activities have gained tremendous momentum nationwide through initiatives such as Khelo India Khelo, Fit India Movement, Sansad Khelkood Pratiyogita, Vidhayak Khelkood Pratiyogita, and Gramin League Pratiyogita. Inspired by the Prime Minister, an International Cricket Stadium is being constructed in Varanasi. In Gorakhpur too, the foundation stone for an International Cricket Stadium was laid recently.

CM Yogi also informed, previous governments had no sports policy, whereas his government formulated a dedicated sports policy. Medal winners at national and international competitions were guaranteed jobs. A total of 534 medal-winning athletes from the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and other competitions have been directly recruited into the Police, Revenue, and other departments. The process to provide jobs to 500 more athletes through direct recruitment is also being initiated.

CM Yogi stated, around 300 athletes from 20 states participated in the 46th Junior National Rowing Championship, further advancing PM Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. Rowing competitions have expanded rapidly in India. The state government has also developed a Water Sports Complex near Ramgarh Tal.

Facilities required for World Championship-level preparation, including sports science, data analytics, mental fitness, and modern training systems, are now becoming available in the country. In the coming years, Ramgarh Tal will also host competitions related to rowing, kayaking, canoeing, and other water sports.

He added, "The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in India, and Ramgarh Tal has been selected for training the women’s team. The administration should ensure all necessary facilities for athletes’ training. Arrangements for qualified coaches and experts should also be ensured so that training can be conducted smoothly."

Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh has immense potential for water sports. The state is blessed with sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu, Gandak, and Rapti, where water sports can be promoted further. Modern ecosystems are available in cities such as Ballia, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Kanpur to encourage water sports activities."

Chief Minister boosted the morale of athletes by watching two final events of the Junior National Rowing Championship - the 2 km Girls Double Scull and the 2 km Boys Quadruple Scull. He applauded the enthusiasm and determination of the athletes. Earlier, upon his arrival at the venue, office bearers of the Rowing Federation/Association welcomed CM Yogi.

During the ceremony, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is setting examples of development in every sector. Comprehensive infrastructure and strong encouragement are being provided for sports and athletes.

MP Ravikishan Shukla said that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, Gorakhpur is progressing rapidly in sports infrastructure development. The foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium in Gorakhpur has already been laid, while Ramgarh Tal is now fully prepared for international rowing competitions.

He said that under the Samajwadi Party government, Ramgarh Tal was associated with filth and crime, where gunfire incidents were common, but under CM Yogi’s vision, national-level competitions are now being organized there.

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On this occasion, State Cabinet Minister (Fisheries Department) Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Zila Panchayat Chairperson Sadhana Singh, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, MLC and Patron of UP Rowing Association Pawan Singh Chauhan, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Dr Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, State Women Commission Vice Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, Sports Director Dr RP Singh, Regional Sports Officer Aale Haider, BJP District President Janardan Tiwari, Metropolitan Convenor Rajesh Gupta, UP Rowing Association Secretary Sudhir Sharma, Vice President Rana Rahul Singh, along with several office bearers of the Rowing Federation of India and UP Rowing Association, a large number of athletes, sports enthusiasts, officials, and dignitaries were present. The welcome address was delivered by Rowing Federation of India President M. Balaji Maradappa and UP Rowing Association President and MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh.

In the 46th Junior National Rowing Championship, Madhya Pradesh (MP) won the Overall Champion Trophy in the girls’ category, while the Army Boys Sports Company team dominated the boys’ category to become overall champions.

CM Yogi presented trophies to these teams and awarded medals to the medal-winning athletes of the championship events.