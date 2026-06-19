Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Statue, Distributes Benefits Under Welfare Schemes In Ayodhya

CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Statue | X - @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya, June 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured beneficiaries of various government schemes. The beneficiaries expressed their happiness after receiving cheques, keys and approval letters from the Chief Minister.

Earlier, at Kamakhya Dham, the Chief Minister unveiled the equestrian statue of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai. He also released the Maa Kamakhya Dham Souvenir. A short film showcasing the development works undertaken in Ayodhya was screened on the occasion.

Prior to the event, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Maa Kamakhya Dham and paid his respects at the feet of the Goddess.

Chief Minister honours scheme beneficiaries

Gayatri Devi – Rs 7.87 crore cheque under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (CCL assistance for 525 groups)

Sheela Devi – Rs 7.50 crore cheque under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (CCL assistance for 500 groups)

Pinky Yadav – Thermal printer as a Vidyut Sakhi

Rajeshwari – Thermal printer as a Vidyut Sakhi

Kiran – Key under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Grameen)

Shivani – Key under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Grameen)

Anuj Yadav – Rs 5 lakh cheque under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Vinita – Rs 4.43 lakh cheque under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Satyendra – Rs 2.60 lakh cheque under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Gulab Chandra Kaushal – Approval letter under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Bhishma Narayan – Approval letter under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Anup Singh – Rs 25 lakh cheque under the One District One Product (ODOP) Scheme

Bhagyalakshmi Singh – Rs 25 lakh cheque under the One District One Product (ODOP) Scheme

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