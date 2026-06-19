Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Statue, Distributes Benefits Under Welfare Schemes In Ayodhya

Ayodhya, June 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured beneficiaries of various government schemes. The beneficiaries expressed their happiness after receiving cheques, keys and approval letters from the Chief Minister.
Earlier, at Kamakhya Dham, the Chief Minister unveiled the equestrian statue of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai. He also released the Maa Kamakhya Dham Souvenir. A short film showcasing the development works undertaken in Ayodhya was screened on the occasion.
Prior to the event, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Maa Kamakhya Dham and paid his respects at the feet of the Goddess.
Chief Minister honours scheme beneficiaries
Gayatri Devi – Rs 7.87 crore cheque under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (CCL assistance for 525 groups)
Sheela Devi – Rs 7.50 crore cheque under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (CCL assistance for 500 groups)
Pinky Yadav – Thermal printer as a Vidyut Sakhi
Rajeshwari – Thermal printer as a Vidyut Sakhi
Kiran – Key under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Grameen)
Shivani – Key under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Grameen)
Anuj Yadav – Rs 5 lakh cheque under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
Vinita – Rs 4.43 lakh cheque under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
Satyendra – Rs 2.60 lakh cheque under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
Gulab Chandra Kaushal – Approval letter under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana
Bhishma Narayan – Approval letter under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana
Anup Singh – Rs 25 lakh cheque under the One District One Product (ODOP) Scheme
Bhagyalakshmi Singh – Rs 25 lakh cheque under the One District One Product (ODOP) Scheme
Also Watch:
Khushiram – Vermicompost kit
Lallan Prasad – Vermicompost kit
Rampyare – Key for agricultural equipment
Shankar Lal – Key for agricultural equipment
Rajbakhsh Singh – Ayushman Card
Ramyash – Ayushman Card