Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹148 Crore In Scholarships, Fee Reimbursements To Over 4.60 Lakh Students

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes scholarship assistance to students at a programme held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow, October 3, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday transferred more than Rs 148 crore in scholarships and fee reimbursements to the accounts of over 4.60 lakh students in Pre-Matric (Classes 9-10) and Post-Matric classes at Lok Bhawan.

Students Appreciate Financial Assistance

Students who received scholarships appreciated the CM and said the financial assistance would significantly ease the burden on their families as they continue their education. The scholarship is not merely financial assistance, but also support to help them pursue their dreams for the future.

Satyam from Gosainganj said receiving the scholarship would ease his family's burden in meeting education expenses. He will use the amount to purchase books and essential educational materials. Vivek Kanojia from Suriyamau said the scholarship would help cover fees and books. This has increased his enthusiasm for pursuing further studies.

Aman Kumar from Raqibkheda said he would buy new books and do better in his studies. Mayank Rawat from Gosainganj also stated that the scholarship would help meet education-related needs. “Receiving the sanction letter from CM Yogi is a matter of pride,” he said.

Scholarships Support Future Goals

Sakshi from Itaunja stated that receiving the scholarship has increased her confidence to continue her studies. It will help meet education-related needs. Satyendra Rawat, who dreams of becoming a doctor, said that financial assistance would make it easier for his family to manage his education expenses. This will enable him to focus better on preparing to achieve his goal of becoming a doctor. A student who aims to serve in the Police Department said the scholarship would reduce his family's financial burden and encourage him as he prepares for his future.

Akanksha Gautam from Itaunja stated that the scholarship would help in purchasing books and other educational materials. This would reduce the financial pressure of education on her family. Archana said financial assistance is a major help in continuing her studies. The students said that assistance such as the scholarship provided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would ensure their financial circumstances do not become an obstacle to their education.

Students Receive Sanction Letters

Class 12 student Ranveer Verma stated, “Receiving the scholarship sanction letter from CM Yogi is a matter of pride for me.” He informed that his father works as a labourer. In such a situation, the scholarship would reduce his family's financial burden and help him continue his education. Ranveer stated, “I will never forget this moment of receiving the sanction letter from the hands of CM.” Himanshu Verma also expressed happiness at receiving the scholarship and said this government assistance would motivate him to continue his studies and achieve his future goals.

Scholarship Funds Transferred

The government sent Rs 60.01 crore to the accounts of 2,23,615 students belonging to Other Backward Classes. Meanwhile, Rs 64.54 crore was sent to the accounts of 1,59,959 students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Rs 11.43 crore to the accounts of 38,084 students belonging to the General category. Similarly, Rs 12.06 crore was sent to the accounts of 38,901 students belonging to the minority category.