Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Offer Prayers At Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Join Janmashtami Celebrations In Lucknow And Gorakhpur

CM Yogi Adityanath will participate in Janmashtami rituals and celebrations in Mathura, Lucknow and Gorakhpur on Friday | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, September 3, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will offer prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Friday morning on the occasion of Janmashtami. The Chief Minister will also participate in Janmashtami celebrations at Lucknow Police Lines in the evening and at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur late at night.

Prayers At Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi

The Chief Minister will visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi on Friday morning. He will perform Gopujan within the premises. Thereafter, he will offer prayers and pay his respects at the feet of Leeladhari Bhagwan.

Janmashtami At Police Lines

CM Yogi will also attend the Shri Krishna Janmotsav programme to be held at Lucknow Police Lines in the evening. Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba stated that the Chief Minister will have darshan of the tableaux at the temple there. Several devotion-filled programmes will also be organised. The Chief Minister will enjoy the stream of devotion through spiritual and cultural presentations.

Celebrations At Gorakhnath Temple

Thereafter, Gorakshpeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the Shri Krishna Janmotsav celebration to be held late at night at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Following the manifestation of Bhagwan Shri Krishna amid devotional hymns at Gorakhnath Temple, the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar will gently swing the cradle of the child form of Shri Krishna.

Principal Priest of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Kamalnath, stated that devotional hymn presentations at the Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhavan will continue uninterrupted until 11:30 p.m.

During the bhajan evening itself, Gorakshpeethadheeshwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in the Shri Krishna Janmotsav celebration. Along with listening to the bhajans, he will also present toys and chocolates to children. A Shri Krishna Child Form Decoration Competition will also be held on the occasion.

Midnight Worship At Sanctum

At 11:30 p.m., the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar will proceed to the sanctum sanctorum of Gorakhnath Temple to perform worship rituals. As the clock strikes midnight, he will celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami in the temple sanctum sanctorum amid Vedic chanting. Thereafter, he will gently swing the cradle of the child form of Shri Krishna.