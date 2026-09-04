Mathura Janmashtami 2026: ‘Invaders Could Not Shake Devotion,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Inaugurates 229 Projects Worth ₹1,051 Crore | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Mathura, September 3, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Shri Krishna Janmashtami greetings to the people of the state from the sacred land of Braj. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 229 development projects worth Rs 1,051 crore, including the Swami Shri Haridas Auditorium at the Gita Research Institute and Rasleela Academy, Vrindavan.

These included the inauguration of 62 projects worth more than Rs 540 crore and the foundation laying of 167 projects costing more than Rs 437 crore. In addition, an amount of more than Rs 72 crore was transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries under the housing scheme.

Citing the examples of Braj, Ayodhya, Kashi and other places, the Chief Minister stated, “Foreign invaders may have demolished temples, but they could never shake our devotion.”

Swami Haridas And Musical Heritage

The Chief Minister observed that Swami Haridas Ji Maharaj gave devotion the form of music. He transformed music into a spiritual practice and connected it with the consciousness of society. His spiritual discipline performed the remarkable task of connecting even an emperor with the essence of devotion. The great musician Tansen was a disciple of Swami Haridas Ji.

The CM remarked, “For a long time, we tried to view development only through the lens of roads, electricity, water, buildings and industries. In the name of development, our heritage continued to be insulted. Attempts were made to erase the heroes of history from Indian memory. First foreign invaders, and then the British, destroyed our history and historical symbols, but the previous governments crossed all limits in neglecting and disrespecting our heritage.”

Braj’s Heritage And Development

CM Yogi stated, “The heritage and celebrations for which Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Govardhan and the Baldev region are known today were not possible before 2017.”

Referring to the disturbances during the Jawahar Bagh incident in June 2016, in which 29 people lost their lives, the Chief Minister noted that two police officers were also martyred in the incident.

He said, “Amid such disturbances, who could have imagined celebrations, development, and the preservation of civilization and culture in the state? A nation becomes great by rediscovering its memory, culture and roots. A society that is conscious of its heritage learns from the world and also teaches the world.”

The CM remarked, “India’s history is not merely a history of achievements, but also a history of struggle, preservation, reconstruction and the continuity of Sanatan. Mathura is its greatest example. The Keshav Dev Temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi has endured numerous attacks. Foreign invaders demolished temples, but they could not erase the memory of Shri Krishna and Radharani. Neither did the celebration of Janmashtami stop, nor did the devotion of Vrindavan cease. Neither did the Holi of Barsana come to a halt, nor did the Govardhan Parikrama stop. This is the strength of Sanatan and Braj.”

Examples Of Cultural Resilience

CM Yogi observed, “History records attacks on temples, yet during the same period, saints such as Swami Haridas on the land of Braj developed through spiritual practice a stream of music whose resonance has continued for centuries. It will continue to attract every musician for eternity. Aurangzeb demolished the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, but the tradition never ended. Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar played a significant role in rebuilding the temple. Today, Kashi Vishwanath Dham is known for its grandeur and modern facilities.”

He added, “In Ayodhya, Babur demolished the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in 1528 and constructed a structure of subjugation in its place, but this did not stop Ram Navami, the Panchkosi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi Parikramas, or the Sawan Jhoola Mela. The radiance of Sanatan continued to grow and continued to inspire the spirit of struggle. The result is that a grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram now stands in Ayodhya.”

The CM said, “To understand India, one must understand the folk traditions of saints and artists. One must study the revolutionaries and the crores of Indians who kept this civilisation alive generation after generation. From Maharaja Suheldev, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, Maharani Lakshmibai, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya, a long tradition has continued. Revered saints dedicated their entire lives to public welfare.”

Heritage, Infrastructure And Tourism

The Chief Minister further stated, “Heritage is not confined to any physical object. It is also present in our temples, languages, literature, music, art, philosophy, mathematics, science, medicine, astronomical knowledge, and folk and knowledge traditions. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the double-engine government has added new dimensions to this, including heritage, development, faith, economy, tradition and transformation, along with modernity. By developing pilgrimage centres such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Govardhan, Nandgaon, Baldev, Vindhyachal, Chitrakoot, Shukteerth, Sambhal, Bareilly, Naimisharanya, Sarnath and Kushinagar, we are promoting the cultural and spiritual advancement of the present and future generations. The changing Uttar Pradesh, better connectivity, strong law and order, and world-class infrastructure are evidenced by the fact that 156 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh last year.”

From the sacred land of Braj, the CM conveyed a clear message that India would realise the vision of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation only by remaining connected to its heritage. He emphasised that women, youth, farmers, entrepreneurs, artisans and craftsmen, along with every section of society, must be uplifted for this purpose. CM Yogi remarked that the rule of law is the first condition for this.

The Chief Minister asserted, “Devotees, tourists and investors will come only when they have confidence in security. Mothers and daughters will step out fearlessly only when they have faith in the administration. During Sawan, 5 crore Kanwar Yatris travelled between Ghaziabad and Haridwar. The number also ran into crores on other routes.”

From Riots To Celebrations

CM Yogi stated, “Riots used to continue for months in Bareilly. Rioters were invited to the Chief Minister’s residence and honoured. Riots occurred in Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Meerut and Lucknow, but for the past nine and a half years Uttar Pradesh has remained free from curfews and riots. Today, celebration is our identity. Lakhs of devotees now visit Mathura and Vrindavan every day. Grand events such as Rangotsav, Vaishnav Kumbh, Durga Puja, Ram Navami, Deepotsav, Shobha Yatras and Mahakumbh are being organised. Earlier, there was apprehension of disturbances before celebrations; now preparations are made before celebrations. India is now organising the largest gatherings of faith with modern arrangements.”

The Chief Minister said, “Over the past eight years, the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has completed numerous projects worth Rs 1,000 crore. Devotees are being treated with respect through improved security, cleanliness and connectivity. Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, Radha Kund, Gokul, Baldev, Mathura and other areas are being linked with tourism development. The 84 Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes are being developed, and kunds are being restored. If protection is received from the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the area around Shri Banke Bihari Temple will also witness grand development. Through projects such as the ropeway in Vrindavan, mega parking facilities and the Raya Urban Node in Mathura, efforts have begun to lay a strong foundation for the modern future of Braj.”

Preserving Braj Culture

The CM stated, “The Surdas Brajbhasha Academy has been established with the objective of preserving Braj culture and promoting Brajbhasha. The double-engine government is also preserving, promoting and establishing on the global stage the rich musical and literary heritage of Braj by bringing renowned artists from across the country and abroad onto a common platform. Within the urban limits of Vrindavan itself, Asia’s largest City Forest (Saubhari Van) is being developed over an area of 400 acres.”

On this occasion, Sant Vijay Kaushal Ji Maharaj, Sugarcane Development Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh, MP Hema Malini, Rajya Sabha MP Tejveer Singh, Mayor Vinod Agrawal, MLAs Shrikant Sharma, Puran Prakash, Meghshyam Singh and Rajesh Chaudhary, Legislative Council Members Om Prakash Singh and Yogesh Chaudhary, District Panchayat Administrator Kishan Chaudhary and others were present.