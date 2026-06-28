Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch ₹569 Crore Development Projects During Pilibhit, Moradabad Visit On June 29

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 28: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Pilibhit and Moradabad on Monday, June 29. According to the scheduled programme, the Chief Minister will first arrive in Pilibhit, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹569 crore in the Barkhera and Bisalpur Assembly constituencies. He will also distribute land ownership documents (patta documents) to beneficiaries. The programme will be held in Bisalpur, where the Chief Minister will also address a public gathering.

Pilibhit Development Programme

After Pilibhit, the Chief Minister will travel to Moradabad. At the Circuit House, he will chair a meeting to review ongoing Public Works Department projects in Moradabad Division and discuss the action plan for upcoming works. He will also conduct a comprehensive review of development projects and the law and order situation in the division.

Moradabad Review and Public Meeting

Later, the Chief Minister will participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for development projects in the Moradabad Sadar, Moradabad Dehat and Kundarki Assembly constituencies, as well as projects undertaken by the Moradabad Municipal Corporation and the Moradabad Development Authority. He will also address a public meeting.

A programme marking Danveer Bhamashah Jayanti and Vyapari Kalyan Diwas will also be organised on the occasion. In addition, the Chief Minister will inspect the campus of Guru Jambheshwar University. He will stay overnight at the Circuit House in Moradabad.