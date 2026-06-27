Yogi Adityanath To Launch Key Industrial Projects, Review Development Works In Noida & Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the pace of development in Uttar Pradesh continues to accelerate. In this sequence, the Chief Minister will visit Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad on June 27 (Saturday). During the visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stones for several important industrial projects. He will also review development works and participate in a ceremonial programme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive at Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar at around 12:35 pm, where he will lay the foundation stone for Amber and Ascent's Electronics Manufacturing Plant in Sector 10, YEIDA. Thereafter, he will also participate in the foundation stone laying programme for SAIL's Solar Manufacturing Plant at the SAIL plant premises in Sector 8, YEIDA, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In addition, the Chief Minister will visit Sector 96, Noida, where he will inaugurate Noida's new office building and participate in programmes organised on the occasion of MSME Day.

The Chief Minister will review the old works of the Public Works Department in Meerut Division and hold a meeting with officials regarding the action plan for new works.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister will visit Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, where he will attend the ceremonial programme of the son of Minister Sunil Sharma.