Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate Ramayana Wax Museum, Launch Development Projects During Ayodhya Visit

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow, June 18: The temple city of Ayodhya will witness a unique blend of religious, cultural and developmental activities on Friday. On June 19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya to participate in various programmes.

His itinerary includes the Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav at the Shri Rishabh Dev Digambar Jain Temple, the birth anniversary celebration of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the inauguration of the Ramayana Wax Museum, and the inauguration and foundation-laying of development projects undertaken by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

CM to attend Jain religious event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav at the Shri Rishabh Dev Digambar Jain Temple at around 3:30 pm. The Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav holds special significance in Jainism. It commemorates the five major auspicious events associated with the lives of the Tirthankaras: conception, birth, penance, attainment of omniscience and liberation (moksha).

Jain devotees, saints and religious leaders from different parts of the country will be present on the occasion.

Ayodhya is also considered to have deep historical and spiritual links with Jainism. The presence of CM Yogi will further enhance the significance of the event.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das birth anniversary

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in the birth anniversary celebration of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at around 4:20 pm. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is regarded as one of the prominent saints associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the Sanatan tradition.

His role as the President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been highly significant. The event will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, seers and several distinguished guests.

Ramayana Wax Museum to be inaugurated

At around 5:10 pm, CM Yogi will inaugurate the Ramayana Wax Museum, built near Kanshiram Colony in Ayodhya at a cost of approximately Rs 10 crore. The museum is being regarded as an important initiative in promoting Ayodhya's cultural and tourism development.

It features lifelike wax statues depicting various episodes from the Ramayana, along with representations of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and other prominent characters.

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Development projects also on agenda

In addition, various development projects of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will be inaugurated and foundation stones for new projects will also be laid.