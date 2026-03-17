Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu To Attend Shri Ram Yantra Installation At Ayodhya Ram Temple On March 19

Ayodhya prepares for a grand ceremony as President Droupadi Murmu is set to install the sacred Shri Ram Yantra at the Ram Temple | File Photo

Ayodhya, March 17: The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing for another major religious ceremony with the installation of Shri Ram Yantra at the Ram Temple scheduled for March 19. President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the chief guest.

Ceremony aligned with Hindu New Year celebrations

The ceremony is being organised on Varsh Pratipada, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. The Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have drawn up elaborate arrangements for the occasion.

According to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, the Shri Ram Yantra was brought to Ayodhya two years ago through a ceremonial procession led by Vijayendra Saraswati. The yantra, based on Vedic mathematics and geometric patterns, is considered sacred and is believed to symbolise divine energy and positive spiritual vibrations. It is currently being worshipped before Raja Ram and will be installed on the second floor of the Ram Temple on March 19.

Vedic rituals underway ahead of installation

Preparations for the ceremony are already under way with a nine-day Vedic ritual that has begun in the temple premises. Priests and scholars from South India, Varanasi, and Ayodhya are participating in the rituals. Around 7,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including several individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand who were associated with the construction of the temple.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya at around 11 am. She will be received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After reaching the temple complex, the President will offer prayers before the Shri Ram Yantra.

Main ritual scheduled during Abhijit Muhurat

The main installation ritual will take place at 11:55 am during the Abhijit Muhurat amid Vedic chanting. After the ceremony, the President will receive prasad and take part in a meal before leaving Ayodhya.

About 300 saints and invited guests from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to attend the event. Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi from Kerala will also reach Ayodhya by train along with around 1,000 devotees.

Wide participation from contributors and organisations

Special invitations have been sent to several individuals and organisations that contributed to the construction of the temple. These include representatives of Larsen and Toubro and the Tata Group, as well as members of the family of temple architect Chandrakant Sompura from Gujarat.

Around 1,800 craftsmen and workers who were involved in carving stones, wood, and marble, sculpting pillars, preparing the idol of Lord Ram, and designing temple garments have also been invited to the ceremony.

Tight security and arrangements for devotees

Security arrangements have been tightened for the event. All invitees will be issued special QR-coded passes for entry into the temple complex. Mobile phones, weapons, and personal security staff will not be allowed inside the premises. Followers of the Sikh faith will be allowed to carry the Kirpan.

As the ceremony coincides with the first day of Chaitra Navratri, special fruit-based meals will be arranged for guests observing the fast. Devotees will continue to have darshan of Ram Lalla, though the schedule may be adjusted for some time due to the ceremony.

The state government has also made arrangements for decoration, cleanliness, and crowd management in the temple complex and surrounding areas to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

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Officials said the ceremony will also serve as an occasion to honour the thousands of workers and contributors who played a role in building the Ram Temple, making the event significant both religiously and symbolically for devotees across the country.