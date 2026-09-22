Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate ₹8-Crore Women’s Shelter In Gorakhpur, Inspect Juvenile Observation Home

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X

Gorakhpur, September 22, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the newly constructed Government Women’s Shelter building, to be operated by the Women Welfare Department, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. On this occasion, he will also inspect the under-construction Government Observation Home (Juvenile).

The Government Women’s Shelter has been constructed near the Seed Godown of the Agriculture Department in Chargawan for Rs 8 crore 5 lakh 42 thousand. The building can accommodate 100 women. Along with residential facilities, necessary ancillary facilities have also been provided.

Women’s Shelter Facilities

In addition, 10 dormitory rooms, 4 study rooms, an infirmary, a creche room, a dining hall, a kitchen, a store, and toilets and bathrooms have been constructed. For administrative and operational work, the facility includes a workshop, warden’s room, and office. A library has also been constructed to support residents' study and knowledge enhancement.

The Government Women’s Shelter is a protective and residential institution operated under the Women Welfare Department. The primary objective of establishing these shelters is to provide safe shelter, protection, and necessary support to women affected by domestic violence, those in need, women facing distressing circumstances, those who have become lost or vulnerable, or those facing other social and family-related difficulties.

Observation Home Under Construction

Before inaugurating the Government Women’s Shelter, the Chief Minister will inspect the Observation Home under construction for juveniles. The Government Observation Home (Juvenile) is being constructed near the Seed Godown of the Agriculture Department in Chargawan for Rs 14 crore 87 lakh. It will have a capacity to accommodate 100 juveniles. The same premises also include a separate block for the Juvenile Justice Board. Its construction is expected to be completed by February 2027.

The main objective of the Government Observation Home (Juvenile) is to ensure proper care, protection, education, health, psychosocial support, skill development and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law by providing them with a safe, protected, child-friendly and reformative environment. Such children are kept in this home after they have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and the Board has passed the necessary orders under the law.

CM To Attend Bhagwat Katha

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be visiting Gorakhpur on Wednesday (September 23), will also attend the inaugural programme of the seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at Gorakhnath Temple.

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The Katha marks the 57th death anniversary of Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and the 12th death anniversary of Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj. Renowned storyteller Rajendradass, Peethadhishwar of Malook Peeth in Vrindavan, will narrate the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha to devotees.