Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate 50th India Carpet Expo In Bhadohi, Launch ₹1,340 Crore Projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Bhadohi, October 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the four-day 50th International Carpet Expo on Sunday (June 4) in the carpet city of Bhadohi, giving a new impetus to the carpet trade of the country and the world. The Chief Minister will remain at the Carpet Expo Mart for about one hour and will participate in the programme organised here, encouraging traders and exporters associated with the carpet industry. Thereafter, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting organised at Bhikharipur-Abhayanpur.

Development Projects Worth Rs 1,340 Crore

During this, he will also present a major package of development projects for the district. The Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for and inaugurate 112 projects worth about Rs 1,340 crore. These include the inauguration of 65 projects worth Rs 440.84 crore and the laying of foundation stones for 47 projects worth Rs 899.27 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi will lay the foundation stone for a bridge over the Ganga River in Gyanpur of Bhadohi Assembly constituency, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 320.51 crore. In addition, he will also lay the foundation stone for the construction work of a new jail with a capacity of 574 inmates at Munsilaatpur. Upon completion of this project, inmates will receive modern basic infrastructure facilities.

PWD Projects Also Included

Meanwhile, major projects of the Public Works Department are also included in the Chief Minister’s programme. Six projects of the department will be inaugurated and foundation stones will be laid for 29 projects. This is being considered an important step towards strengthening roads and other basic infrastructure in the district.

The district administration has begun giving final shape to preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit. Administrative officers are continuously conducting on-site inspections and monitoring the arrangements.

Carpet Expo To Attract Buyers

The Chief Minister’s visit to Bhadohi will, on the one hand, be an important opportunity for the carpet industry, while on the other hand, the laying of foundation stones for and inauguration of development projects worth crores of rupees is also expected to give new momentum to the development of the district.

Aslam Mahboob, Vice Chairman of the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), said that a large number of foreign buyers and leading carpet traders from across the country will participate in the Expo. This will provide exporters with an opportunity to connect with new markets and expand their business.

He added that business worth about Rs 500 crore is expected during the Expo. A wide range of carpets from various regions will be displayed at the Expo. The presence of foreign buyers will further strengthen the carpet industry of Uttar Pradesh, along with Bhadohi, in the international market. According to the organisers, the Expo will prove to be an important platform for establishing new business relationships for the carpet industry.

Chief Minister To Address Public Meeting

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive at the helipad constructed at Bhikharipur-Abhayanpur in the afternoon. Thereafter, he will proceed directly from here to inaugurate the Carpet Expo. From here, Chief Minister Yogi will reach the public meeting venue. There, along with laying foundation stones for and inaugurating the projects, he will also address the public meeting. After this, he will depart for Lucknow.