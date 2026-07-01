Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate ₹464 Crore State-Of-The-Art Administrative Training Centre In Lucknow On July 3 | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 1: Another significant step is being taken in Uttar Pradesh towards taking good governance, efficient administration, and the quality of public service to new heights. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the state-of-the-art new campus of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management, built over an area of 22 acres at a cost of more than ₹464 crore, on July 3.

Developed keeping in view the global requirements of modern administrative training, this campus will become a major centre for capacity building, leadership development, and technology-enabled training for officers and employees. This state-of-the-art campus will strengthen the culture of capacity building in the state. It is also expected to give fresh momentum to programmes such as onboarding and course completion on the Karmayogi platform. The academy will play an important role in achieving the objectives of administrative efficiency, accountability, and better public service.

The state-of-the-art new campus of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management, located at GGCT, Sultanpur Road, Lucknow, has been developed in such a way that national and international-level training programmes can be organised here. Modern training halls, digital learning resources, advanced knowledge facilities, and state-of-the-art infrastructure will provide a new direction to administrative training.

Also Watch:

The academy will provide training to officers and employees on contemporary subjects such as good governance, policy implementation, leadership development, innovation, digital administration, and public service. Its objective is to enhance administrative efficiency while making the citizen-centric governance system more effective.

The campus has been equipped with world-class residential facilities along with technology-enabled learning and knowledge resources. Quality training will be provided to trainees in a safe, green, and well-organised environment.

The new campus of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management will give a new direction to the quality of administrative training in the state. Equipped with modern resources and global standards, this institution will play an important role in preparing efficient and sensitive administrative leadership committed to good governance, innovation, and public service.

M. Devaraj Director General