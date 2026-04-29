From Vision To Reality: UP’s Infrastructure Boom Under Yogi’s Complete Package Governance Model

ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has demonstrated that true development lies not just in launching projects but in successfully completing them. CM Yogi introduced a “complete package model” in Uttar Pradesh, where work continues seamlessly from the conceptualization of projects to their completion - be it the Jewar Airport, Ganga Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, or other infrastructure initiatives.

A recent example is the Ganga Expressway: the 595-km-long project was laid on December 18, 2021, and inaugurated for public use on April 29, 2026.

Over the past nine years, CM Yogi has helped Uttar Pradesh shed its “BIMARU state” tag. To accelerate the state’s economy, he expanded road networks, metro systems, airports, and other sectors. His tenure has been marked not only by planning but also by effective on-ground execution.

From laying foundation stones to ensuring departmental accountability, monitoring construction, and finally inaugurating projects, the focus has been on delivering tangible benefits to the public.

Under his direction, the first phase of Jewar Airport was inaugurated in record time on March 28, 2026, after its foundation was laid on November 25, 2021. It is the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh and is helping reduce air traffic pressure in the Delhi-NCR region. With this, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to have five international airports.

The Purvanchal Expressway, whose foundation was laid on July 14, 2018, was inaugurated on November 16, 2021. Similarly, the Bundelkhand Expressway was initiated in February 2020 and opened in July 2022. These projects have strengthened road connectivity in backward regions like Bundelkhand, contributing to improved economic conditions.

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, whose foundation was laid in March 2019, is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated in the coming months. It will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from around two hours to just 45 minutes.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway, another key project, was completed under CM Yogi’s guidance. Work began in February 2020 and it was inaugurated in June 2025. Plans are also underway for the 115-km Jhansi Link Expressway, expected to cost around ₹1,300 crore and pass through 63 villages, boosting development in those areas. Due to such initiatives, Uttar Pradesh now accounts for nearly 60% of India’s expressway network.

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only two operational airports - Lucknow and Varanasi. However, under CM Yogi’s vision, the state is moving toward a network of 21 airports. Uttar Pradesh is now recognized as a state with five international airports.

A prominent example is Ayodhya Airport, where construction of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport began in February 2022 and was completed in record time, with its inauguration on December 30, 2023.

Another significant milestone came on March 10, 2024, when airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, and Shravasti were inaugurated simultaneously. As a result of these developments, air travel in the state has increased dramatically - from 59.97 lakh passengers in 2016-17 to over 14 crore in 2024-25.

Rapid rail and metro projects have also seen major progress. Metro connectivity is being expanded quickly to improve urban transportation. The foundation for Agra Metro was laid on December 7, 2020, and operations began in March 2024 - within just four years.

Similarly, the Meerut Metro began operations on February 22, 2026. The government has also expressed plans to expand metro services to cities like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Prayagraj.

The central government has also placed confidence in Uttar Pradesh, leading to the establishment of a BrahMos missile production unit in Lucknow, inaugurated around May-June 2025. This has strengthened the state’s image in the defense sector.

Additionally, the UP Defense Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), launched in 2019 and operational since 2023, has boosted defense manufacturing. Under this initiative, work began in February 2024 at an ammunition and missile plant in Kanpur operated by Adani Defence & Aerospace. Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a key hub for defense production in India.

These development initiatives highlight that the success of the Yogi government’s “complete package model” is driven by a strong intent for transformation and administrative reforms. Clear accountability has been established, with strict action for negligence. Increased use of technology has further strengthened project monitoring, ensuring timely and effective execution.