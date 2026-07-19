Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate ₹200-Crore State Disaster Management Authority Headquarters In Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, July 18, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the newly constructed headquarters building of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday, July 19.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the new headquarters has been developed as a state-of-the-art disaster management centre equipped with modern facilities. It houses a 24×7 State Emergency Operations Centre. The building is equipped with a modern auditorium with a seating capacity of more than 200 people, classrooms, a lecture hall, hostel and library facilities.

Modern Disaster Management Centre

In addition, a Digital Command, Control and Coordination Centre has also been established to strengthen the state's disaster management system. The new headquarters building of the State Disaster Management Authority, located near the Dial-112 headquarters on Shaheed Path in Lucknow, will be inaugurated during the programme.

Ministers To Attend Event

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister of State for Revenue Surendra Diler, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh will be present at the event.