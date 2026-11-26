CM Yogi Adityanath addresses Constitution Pride Day in Lucknow and launches beautification works at 3,955 statue sites across UP | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, November 26, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "India’s sovereignty resides not in any individual, family or particular caste, but in the common citizen of the country. The Constitution has given every Indian the right and responsibility to be the true custodian of the country. No individual or family can claim that India exists because of them or that they alone are its custodian. Every citizen of India is responsible for protecting the dignity of the Constitution and democracy."

The Chief Minister was addressing the Constitution Pride Day ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

Constitution Reminds Citizens Of Duties

The Chief Minister said, "Our Constitution is a source of pride for all of us and a guide for 145 crore Indians. Along with reminding us of our rights, it also makes us aware of our duties and our responsibilities towards the country. The framers of the Constitution had kept in mind the idea of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, that the people of India themselves would determine the country’s political destiny. The process of drafting the Constitution was advanced in this spirit."

हमारा संविधान 145 करोड़ भारत वासियों का मार्गदर्शक है। सामाजिक न्याय के प्रतीक, हमारे महापुरुषों की प्रतिमाओं के सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए आज संविधान दिवस के पावन अवसर पर लखनऊ में 'डॉ. बी. आर. आंबेडकर मूर्ति विकास योजना' का शुभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर संविधान की उद्देशिका का पाठन कर 'भारत रत्न' बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर जी के प्रति कृतज्ञता ज्ञापित की। साथ ही, संविधान के मूल्यों एवं आदर्शों से संबधित विषय पर जनपद स्तरीय वाद-विवाद और निबंध प्रतियोगिता में उच्च स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सम्मानित भी किया। संविधान के आलोक में 'नया भारत' अंत्योदय से राष्ट्रोदय की ओर अग्रसर है। सभी महापुरुषों की स्मृतियों को नमन। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 26, 2026

He stated, "The Constitution of India is among the distinctive constitutions of the world, having granted voting rights to every adult Indian from the very first day, without discrimination based on caste, region, language or gender. In several countries that describe themselves as strong supporters of democracy, citizens were deprived of equal rights for a long time based on racial and gender discrimination. India, however, granted every adult citizen the right to vote from the very first day the Constitution came into force."

CM Warns Against Attempts To Weaken Democracy

Targeting the opposition, the Chief Minister said, "Some people are creating confusion and attempting to mislead people by carrying a red book. Had they read a copy of the Constitution, they perhaps would not have dared to claim to be its custodians of India’s sovereignty. When they had the opportunity, they tried to throttle the Constitution. Immediately after Independence, the first constitutional amendment was made to place press freedom in captivity. Amendments were made to the Constitution from time to time for their own vested interests."

He said, "These people tried to put not only the Constitution, but also the country’s constitutional institutions and democracy in the dock. They repeatedly levelled allegations against India and conspired to weaken democracy. We must remain alert to the efforts of such people. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the country from conspiracies to weaken the Constitution and democracy."

The Chief Minister stated, "Congress never allowed Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar to receive the Bharat Ratna. Attempts were also made to prevent him from reaching Parliament, and numerous conspiracies were hatched to defeat him in elections. Previous governments neglected the honour due to great personalities. The Samajwadi Party government had removed Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s name from the Kannauj Medical College. After Asim Arun wrote a letter, the state government restored Baba Saheb’s name to the medical college. Similarly, the Orai Medical College was named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar."

Memorials Honour Historical Figures

The CM further informed, "Maharaja Suheldev had protected India a thousand years ago by giving a befitting reply to foreign invaders, but no memorial had been built in his name. After the BJP’s double-engine government came to power in the state, a grand memorial was built for him in Bahraich. The Bahraich Medical College and the new medical college in Azamgarh were also named after Maharaja Suheldev. A state university was established in Aligarh in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had formed India’s provisional government in Afghanistan in 1915."

He said, "After assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji first bowed before Parliament and the sacred book of the Constitution. A special place has also been given to the original copy of the Constitution in the new Parliament building. The original copy of the Constitution includes illustrations of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman Ji arriving in Ayodhya; Lord Shri Krishna imparting the teachings of the Gita to Arjun; and Mahatma Buddha and Emperor Ashoka. This establishes that the Indian Constitution has honoured the country’s cultural heritage."

He added, "Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of members, 55, in the Constituent Assembly. Of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, 6 were from Uttar Pradesh. Eminent personalities such as Sucheta Kripalani, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, Purushottam Das Tandon and Acharya Narendra Dev also made important contributions to the framing of the Constitution. The installation of a statue of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, naming the Ayodhya International Airport after Maharishi Valmiki, and the development of facilities and connectivity at the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Seer Govardhan are examples of the coordination between heritage and development."

CM Highlights Governance Since 2017

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister said, "During the tenure of those who speak about education and development today, the condition of schools was dilapidated. There were no buildings or teachers, and cheating in examinations was common. Employment opportunities for young people were lacking. Extortion began as soon as jobs were announced, and question papers were leaked. The poor did not receive the benefits of schemes, farmers were forced to commit suicide, women’s dignity was not safe, and the state was held hostage by professional mafias and criminals."

He said, "What development, good governance, security and morality do such people speak of? Can dreams of development be realised on the ground amid curfews and unrest? The rule of law and governance under the law are the only guarantees of development. The state government has effectively implemented the rule of law and ensured that the benefits of schemes reach people at the last rung of society."

Referring to the situation before 2017, the CM stated, "Poor people did not receive rations under the Public Distribution System, and foodgrain scams took place. Employment and investment opportunities were limited. Due to a lack of security, electricity and basic facilities, people migrated from the state. Today, efforts are being made to extend the system of governance to the last person in accordance with the ideals of the Constitution."

Beautification Works At 3,955 Sites

The Chief Minister pressed a button on a mouse to launch beautification and cleaning works at 3,955 statue sites across the state under the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Development Scheme. Under the scheme, development, cleanliness and beautification of sites surrounding statues of great personalities will be ensured.

He said, "The state government had launched a campaign to beautify statues, parks and sites associated with Baba Saheb Ambedkar and other pioneers of social justice, as a mark of respect for them."

Expressing his gratitude to Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, he said, "4,030 such sites had been identified in the state. Beautification and development works are being launched at 3,955 of these sites. The works will be completed within the prescribed timeframe. This is a mark of respect for the thoughts and the spirit of social justice represented by great personalities such as Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabirdas and Maharishi Valmiki."

The Chief Minister said, "No individual, society or nation can make its present glorious or its future bright without taking pride in its great personalities and heritage. The true strength of the Constitution lies in democracy, and the strength of democracy lies in the Constitution. The system can move forward effectively only through a balance among the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary."

He called upon all citizens to remain aware of the ideals, rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution and to preserve its dignity with the spirit of Nation First.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, Legislative Council Member Dr. Mahendra Singh, Chairman of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission Baijnath Rawat, Chief Secretary S.P. Goyal and Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna were present on the occasion.

CM Honours Students In Competitions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured students who secured first, second and third positions in debate and essay competitions organised at district-level schools on the values and ideals of the Constitution, presenting them with mementos and certificates of appreciation.

In the debate competition, Shagun Srivastava (Navyug Kanya Inter College, Lucknow) secured first place, Faiza (Government Girls’ Inter College, BKT) second place, and Tuba Hanees (Taleemgah Misbah Inter College) third place. In the essay competition, Divya (Bal Nikunj Inter College) secured first place, Harshvardhan Singh (Bal Nikunj Inter College) second place and Raj (Government High School, Khantari, BKT) third place.

Collective Recitation Of Constitution Preamble

During the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the dignitaries seated on the dais and all those present collectively recited the Preamble to the Constitution of India. On the occasion, everyone recited the Preamble in unison, beginning with “We, the People of India”, and reaffirmed the resolve to constitute India into a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic.

They also expressed their commitment to securing for all citizens social, economic and political justice; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; and equality of status and opportunity. Everyone resolved to strengthen the dignity of the individual, the unity and integrity of the nation, and the spirit of fraternity.

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