Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tributes To 2 Late BJP Workers, Meets Bereaved Families In Gorakhpur

CM Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to two late BJP workers and met their families in Gorakhpur | X

Gorakhpur, June 26: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the homes of two late BJP workers, Jayprakash Rao and Vishal Gupta, to pay his heartfelt tributes.

Tributes To Vishal Gupta

The Chief Minister first visited the residence of late trader leader and BJP worker Vishal Gupta in Kunraghat. Vishal Gupta had passed away a few days ago. CM Yogi offered floral tributes to his portrait and expressed his condolences.

He also interacted with the bereaved family members, including Vishal Gupta's sons, Prateek Gupta and Vijit Gupta, his brothers, Gopal Gupta and Mohit Gupta, and other relatives, offering them comfort during their time of grief.

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Condolences To Jayprakash Rao's Family

Thereafter, the Chief Minister visited the residence of Jayprakash Rao in Awas Vikas Colony, Mahadev Jharkhandi. Jayprakash Rao, who served as the Vice President of the BJP Malviya Nagar Mandal, had also passed away recently.

CM Yogi paid floral tributes to the late leader's portrait and prayed for the eternal peace of his soul. He spoke with the bereaved family and conveyed his heartfelt condolences.