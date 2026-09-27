Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Immediate Relief, Compensation For Rain-Affected Families And Farmers

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, September 26, 2026: In view of the continuous heavy rainfall and the flood situation arising from it in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide immediate relief and assistance to affected people. The Chief Minister said that compensation should be provided immediately, as per rules, in cases of loss of human life and livestock caused by excessive rainfall. He also directed that admissible compensation be provided at the earliest to people whose houses have collapsed due to the rains.

Crop Damage And Farmer Compensation

The Chief Minister directed that crop damage be assessed immediately and said that compensation should be provided to affected farmers at the earliest. He instructed officials to carry out relief operations in rain- and flood-affected areas with full seriousness so that no affected family has to face hardship during this difficult situation.

CM Yogi said that people from flood-affected areas should be shifted immediately to flood relief centres and shelter homes. Similarly, necessary arrangements should be ensured at relief centres and shelter homes for those who have been rendered homeless due to the collapse of their houses. Directions have been issued to provide all possible assistance immediately to affected families in accordance with their needs.

Senior Officers To Monitor Relief

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officers to remain in the field, monitor relief and rescue operations, and interact with affected families. He stated, “People's problems should be heard promptly at the local level and resolved using available resources. There should be no delay in the distribution of compensation in cases of loss of human life and livestock caused by excessive rainfall. Financial assistance should be provided, as per rules, to families affected by the collapse of houses due to the rains.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that all possible assistance should be extended immediately to affected families. He made it clear that negligence at any level in relief operations will not be tolerated.