Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Compensation For Shakambhari Devi Khol Accident Victims, Reviews Safety Measures In Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Saharanpur, June 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Saharanpur district on Monday, offered prayers with Vedic chanting at Baba Bhura Dev Temple and Maa Shakambhari Devi Temple and conducted an on-site inspection.

Thereafter, he chaired a review meeting regarding the accident caused by the sudden water flow in Maa Shakambhari Devi Khol. The Chief Minister sought detailed information regarding the loss of lives and property caused by the sudden flooding.

Compensation and support for affected families

He directed officials to assess the financial losses suffered by shopkeepers and provide compensation to them as per the prescribed rules. He also instructed officials to ensure maximum possible arrangements for devotees so that no devotee is deprived of darshan.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Rupesh Kumar and District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chauhan provided the Chief Minister with detailed information about the incident through a PowerPoint presentation. Regarding compensation, the District Magistrate informed the Chief Minister that financial assistance had already been provided to the families affected by the loss of lives.

From the perspective of law and order and security arrangements, Deputy Inspector General of Police Abhishek Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan briefed CM Yogi on the situation.

Chief Minister reviews infrastructure works

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the elevated road project. He directed that additional labourers be deployed and every effort be made to complete the project by Sharadiya Navratri. Otherwise, it must be completed under all circumstances by the month of December.

He emphasised that both timeliness and quality in construction must be ensured. Until the bridge is completed, alternative arrangements should be made to facilitate movement for the general public through the Khol, and channelisation of the Khol should also be undertaken.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that a parking facility be developed at a suitable location near Baba Bhura Dev Temple.

Disaster preparedness and safety measures stressed

He further instructed that boulders be placed on both sides of the Khol to ensure the safety of the public in the event of water accumulation. Timely alerts should be issued during disaster situations, and in the event of any loss due to a disaster, information should be communicated to the government at the earliest so that relief operations can be undertaken promptly at higher levels.

He said disasters are not under human control, but through the use of technology, loss of life and property can be minimised.

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Present at the meeting were Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agrawal; Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Saini; District Panchayat Chairman Mangeram Chaudhary; Mayor Dr Ajay Singh; Rampur Maniharan MLA Devendra Nim; Gangoh MLA Kirat Singh; Nagar MLA Rajeev Gumbar; MLC Shrichand Sharma; District President Ajit Rana; Metropolitan President Sheetal Vishnoi; former MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma; former MP Pradeep Chaudhary; former MLA Naresh Saini; ADG Bhanu Bhaskar; Divisional Commissioner Dr Rupesh Kumar; Deputy Inspector General of Police Abhishek Singh; District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chauhan; Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan; Chief Development Officer Sumit Rajesh Mahajan; SP Rural Mayank Pathak; and other concerned officials.