UP CM Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Hamirpur Tragedy, Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation For Families Of Deceased & ₹50,000 Assistance For Injured

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving workers at the under-construction bridge over the Betwa River in Hamirpur district.

Describing the incident as extremely saddening and heart-rending, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed officials to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the dependents of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 each to the injured.

Taking cognizance of the large-scale damage caused by strong storms, rain, and lightning in several districts late Thursday night, the Chief Minister also instructed all District Magistrates to intensify relief operations, assess losses, and ensure the prompt release of relief funds.

As soon as information about the Hamirpur accident was received, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately took note of the situation and directed the district administration to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing in coordination with the SDRF.

He instructed officials to ensure the injured receive immediate and proper medical treatment and that every possible assistance is extended to the affected families.

Administrative officers have been clearly directed that any negligence in relief work will not be tolerated.

The strong storm, heavy rain, and lightning that struck several districts of the state late Thursday night caused significant damage and disrupted normal life.

The Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates to immediately visit the field, conduct surveys, assess the extent of damage, and ensure relief funds are released without delay.

He also instructed that relief and rescue operations be regularly monitored and that updated situation reports be submitted to the government every three hours.

In addition, officials have been asked to share information regarding compensation distribution, relief camps, rescue operations, and other administrative activities on social media platforms so that accurate and timely information reaches the public.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to remain alert during adverse weather conditions, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration.