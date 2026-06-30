Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Action On 2,200 Proposals, Sets August 15 Deadline For Ground-Level Launch Of Infrastructure Projects

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Bareilly, June 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a major decision while reviewing nearly 2,200 proposals submitted by public representatives from the Bareilly division. He directed that all approved works of the Public Works Department (PWD) must receive final approval by July 15, and that as soon as the budget is released, foundation-laying ceremonies for roads, bridges and other development projects should begin by August 15.

The Chief Minister made it clear that negligence at any level in development works would not be tolerated and that officials responsible for delays in pending projects would face strict action.

Strict Timeline For Projects

During the divisional review meeting of the PWD held at the Circuit House auditorium on Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion on the proposals submitted by all public representatives of the division.

He instructed officials to ensure that all approved projects receive final clearance and budget allocation by July 15 so that foundation-laying ceremonies can be conducted by August 15 and the projects can be implemented on the ground.

The Chief Minister said, “No laxity would be accepted in the construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Strict action would be taken against officials and agencies that fail to complete projects within the stipulated timeline.”

Sanitation Fleet Flagged Off

After the meeting, the Chief Minister flagged off 60 advanced sanitation vehicles purchased by the Municipal Corporation from the Circuit House premises. The fleet includes six robotic manhole sewer cleaning machines, two skid loaders, 50 CNG auto tippers and two backhoe loaders. These machines will make the city’s sanitation system more modern, safe and efficient while significantly reducing dependence on manual labour for sewer cleaning.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Maurya said, “The new CNG auto tippers will collect household waste separately in four categories: wet waste, dry waste, special care waste and sanitary waste. The robotic manhole cleaning machines are capable of carrying out 360-degree sewer cleaning without requiring any person to enter the sewer. The skid loaders and backhoe loaders will be used for desilting drains and improving solid waste management.”

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Green And Health Initiatives

At the conclusion of the programme, the Chief Minister planted a bael sapling in the Circuit House premises, conveying the message of environmental conservation. He also inaugurated the mobile eye care service van of Deep Charitable Trust, Bareilly, which will help provide eye care services to people living in remote areas.