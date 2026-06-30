Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Flags Management Lapses, No Clean Chit To Trust Functionaries; FIR Registered

SIT investigators have expanded the Ram Temple management probe after finding alleged administrative lapses and recommending an FIR | AI Generated Image

Ayodhya, June 30: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in the Ram Temple management has found evidence of administrative lapses and supervisory failures and has not given a clean chit to any office bearer, employee or person associated with the temple's functioning, sources said.

Senior Functionaries Under Scanner

A senior official of the SIT told this reporter that the investigation agency has flagged the roles of senior trust functionaries, including General Secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra and construction aide Gopal Rao, while investigations into allegations of commission and irregular land transactions are still underway.

“We have not given a clean chit to any senior official. We have interrogated Champat Rai and have issued notices to 80 Ram Mandir Trust office bearers, including Anil Mishra. We have found a trail of money,” he said.

Investigators have already recorded statements of several witnesses and are collecting documentary evidence. Gopal Rao, against whom multiple allegations have surfaced, also remains under the scanner.

“The SIT is separately investigating allegations that trustee Anil Mishra sought a 40 per cent commission in certain dealings. Allegations of irregularities in land purchases and sales involving Champat Rai are also under scrutiny, as one of the close aides of Rai purchased a large chunk of land and, on the same day, sold it at an exorbitant rate,” the official said.

Preliminary Report Submitted

The SIT submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on June 23 and made a series of recommendations, including the registration of an FIR. Acting on the report, police subsequently registered a case.

The investigation into the alleged theft of offerings is being carried out by the Circle Officer, Ayodhya, along with a dedicated team. Investigators are examining the bank accounts of the accused and scrutinising the role of every employee involved in counting the donations.

Officials said the final report is expected to clearly establish individual accountability and determine the nature of action to be taken against those found responsible.

Former DGP Calls For Transparency

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and former MP O P Singh said the issue goes beyond an ordinary theft case and has become a test of public faith.

"The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is not merely a religious site. It is a symbol of the faith, trust and cultural consciousness of millions of Indians. Allegations of irregularities and theft in donations offered by devotees are not just a criminal incident but a test of public confidence," Singh said.

He said that, with an FIR now registered, the key question is not merely who stole the money but how the investigation should be conducted to establish the truth, punish those responsible and restore the faith of millions of devotees.

Since the consecration ceremony in January 2024, Ayodhya has witnessed an unprecedented influx of pilgrims. Public estimates suggest that the number of devotees visiting the temple has already run into several crores. During the 2025 Maha Kumbh, official figures showed that around 65 crore pilgrims took a holy dip in Prayagraj, and a substantial number are believed to have also visited Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla.

Experts say that if even a modest amount was donated by each pilgrim, the cumulative donations could potentially run into thousands of crores of rupees, although the actual figures can only be established through official records.

Modern Systems Recommended

Singh said the scale of donations means the case cannot be treated as a routine theft. "This is fundamentally an economic offence," he said, arguing that financial crimes often involve attempts to conceal money through bank accounts, investments, benami assets and other channels.

He said investigators should follow the principle of "Follow the Money" by scientifically examining every stage of the donation process, including the source of funds, collection, counting, banking, accounting and eventual utilisation.

"Where money has disappeared, there will invariably be some financial, documentary or digital trail," he said.

The former police chief also questioned whether an effective standard operating procedure was in place to manage the enormous flow of donations. He pointed out that major religious institutions around the world use digital accounting systems, high-quality CCTV surveillance, artificial intelligence-based monitoring, electronic access controls, automated currency counting machines and real-time audit systems.

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"If crores of rupees are being received in donations every day, investing a few crores in modern security and accounting systems is not an expense but the necessary price of transparency, security and protection of public faith," he said.

He added that if such systems were not adequately developed, the investigation should also examine where institutional shortcomings existed and why they persisted for so long.

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