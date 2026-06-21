Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Maa Bagulamukhi Temple In Datia, Visits Tuvan Temple In Lalitpur

CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Maa Bagulamukhi Temple in Datia before attending development programmes in Bundelkhand | File Photo

Datia/Lalitpur, June 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Bundelkhand to dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects, also offered prayers at the revered Maa Bagulamukhi Temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

Visit to Pitambara Peeth

Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra welcomed CM Yogi at the Datia airstrip. From there, the Chief Minister proceeded to Pitambara Peeth.

At Pitambara Peeth, the Chief Minister had darshan of Maa Bagulamukhi and performed traditional rituals and prayers. He also performed Jalabhishek amid Vedic chants at the Vankhandeshwar Mahadev Temple located within the temple complex.

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Prayers in Lalitpur

Thereafter, the Chief Minister departed for Lalitpur to participate in the inauguration and foundation stone-laying programme. Upon reaching Lalitpur, he offered prayers at the Tuvan Temple. The temple priest, mahant and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.