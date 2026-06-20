UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Datia's Pitambara Peeth, Performs Jalabhishek-- VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Friday and offered prayers at the famous Pitambara Peeth temple.

During his visit, he prayed to Goddess Baglamukhi and wished for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the country and its people.

Yogi Adityanath arrived at Datia Airport by a special aircraft. He was welcomed by former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior administrative officials. From the airport, he went directly to the Pitambara Peeth temple.

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At the temple, the Chief Minister performed special prayers following traditional rituals and sought the blessings of Goddess Baglamukhi. Tight security arrangements were made in and around the temple during his visit.

After offering prayers at Pitambara Peeth, Yogi Adityanath visited the ancient Vankhandeshwar Mahadev Temple, which is believed to date back to the Mahabharata era. There, he performed Jalabhishek by offering water to Lord Shiva and also took part in religious rituals.

Following the temple visits, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister left Datia for his next scheduled programme in Lalitpur.

His visit drew the attention of devotees and local residents, while officials ensured smooth security and traffic arrangements throughout the programme.