Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Tiranga Yatra In Gorakhpur As Thousands Join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign | X - myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, August 10: A two-and-a-half-kilometer stretch decked out in the colours of the Tricolour, amidst countless balloons and flags. The national flag fluttering in innumerable hands, repeated chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoing in unison. An uninterrupted series of flower showers amid cultural performances. Filled with the spirit of Nation First, the Tiranga Yatra led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday turned Gorakhpur city into a witness to a grand and captivating spectacle.

As patriotic fervour flowed through the Tiranga Yatra taken out from the Municipal Corporation premises to Railway Station Chowk, the call of Nation First continued to resonate. Every citizen of Guru Gorakhnath's city appeared eager to shower flower petals on CM Yogi, who walked nearly two-and-a-half kilometres carrying the Tricolour in his hand.

To inaugurate the Tiranga Yatra, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes and offered flowers at the statue of Veerangana Maharani Lakshmibai installed in the park of the Municipal Corporation premises, recalling her contribution to the First War of Independence. Thereafter, he reached the stage and offered floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata. Through his address, placing the Tricolour at the centre, he inspired people with the spirit of Nation First and patriotism. He then reached Town Hall, paid floral tributes to the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, and proceeded ahead leading the Tiranga Yatra.

भारत की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक तिरंगा हमारे क्रांतिकारियों और स्वाधीनता संग्राम सेनानियों के बलिदान की अमिट गाथा का नाम है।



आज जनपद गोरखपुर में 'हर घर तिरंगा' अभियान के अंतर्गत आयोजित तिरंगा यात्रा में सम्मिलित हुआ।



मैं आह्वान करूंगा- आप सभी अपने घरों में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएं… pic.twitter.com/QD6YP7ksCj — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 10, 2026

Alongside the Chief Minister in the Tiranga Yatra were MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava and other public representatives. Walking parallel to them were enthusiastic schoolchildren. The national flag fluttered in everyone's hands, and the entire area reverberated with patriotic slogans.

Even before the journey began, a large number of people had gathered in the Municipal Corporation premises. Amid patriotic songs, students from schools and colleges, NCC cadets and people from various sections of society arrived carrying the Tricolour. A large number of people were wearing T-shirts and caps of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. As the yatra moved forward, people's enthusiasm continued to grow. A massive crowd participated in the Tiranga Yatra led by CM Yogi. Everyone walked while waving the Tricolour in their hands. It appeared as though a sea of people had surged onto the roads along with the national flag.

As the yatra progressed, the entire route continued to reflect the colours of the national flag. Chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ during the Tiranga Yatra created an atmosphere of patriotic fervour. From the Municipal Corporation premises to the statue of Maharana Pratap at Railway Station Chowk, people of all age groups already present along the roadside, along with members of various social, cultural and trade organisations, welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with flower showers amid loud cheers. The Chief Minister acknowledged everyone's greetings with a smile. Walking on foot, the Chief Minister reached the statue of Maharana Pratap in front of the railway station. There, he offered flowers at the statue and brought the yatra to a close. Near the statue of Maharana Pratap, the Chief Minister released Tricolour-coloured balloons and then captured the moment by taking a selfie. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed chocolates to some children.

At 16 locations along the Tiranga Yatra route, various organizations accorded a grand welcome to the Tiranga Yatra led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by showering flower petals amid the sound of drums and traditional instruments. The procession was warmly welcomed and felicitated by the following groups at their respective locations: the Chemists' Association (opposite Hotel Shivay), Marwari Yuva Manch (opposite Patanjali Store), Advocates' Council (at Kachhari Chowk), Sindhi Community (opposite Kripal Vastralaya), Golghar Traders' Association (opposite Jalkal), Mobile and Electronics Service Association (opposite Gandhi Ashram), Baldev Plaza Traders' Association (opposite Baldev Plaza), Sikh Community (at Ganesh Chowk), All India Industry and Trade Association (near National Medical Store), Councilor Manu Jaiswal (near Kali Mandir), Purvanchal Industry and Trade Association (opposite Cyber Police Station), Sarafa Mandal/Jewellers' Association (at Police Lines T-junction), All India Industry and Trade Association (opposite CO Office), Rapti Complex Traders' Association (at Traffic T-junction), Medical Cell (near Malkin Hotel), and Teachers' Cell (opposite Vardan Hotel).

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Cultural activists and folk artists spared no effort to make the Tiranga Yatra memorable. The procession was welcomed with cultural performances at eight locations. Cultural programs were presented by the Bunty Baba Group near Hotel Shivay, the Sonika Singh Group at Kachhari Chowk, the Sugam Singh Group at Jalkal, the Ruchi Kori Group opposite Golghar Central, the Heena Komal Sharma Group near Kali Mandir, the Prem Paraya Group at the Police Line intersection, the Gajendra Group at the Traffic intersection, and the Vindhyachal Azad Group near Hotel Vardan.

The sight of the Tiranga Yatra was so extraordinary that people standing along the roadside competed to capture it on their mobile cameras and create reels. On road dividers, outside shops and on rooftops of houses, people appeared eager to preserve the memory of the Tiranga Yatra through photographs for years to come.