UP CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Tiranga Yatra In Gorakhpur, Urges Citizens To Hoist Tricolour Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign | X myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, August 10: A grand Tiranga Yatra was taken out in Gorakhpur city on Monday under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The nearly two-and-a-half-kilometre-long yatra from the Nagar Nigam premises to Railway Station Chowk witnessed an overwhelming wave of patriotism. Thousands of people moved in the same direction to accompany Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who undertook the padyatra carrying the Tricolour in his hand with the sentiment of ‘Nation First’.

Before inaugurating the yatra, the Chief Minister addressed the huge gathering present and said, “The Tricolour of India is the name of the indelible saga of the freedom fighters.”

At the Tiranga Yatra programme, the Chief Minister first paid floral tribute and offered flowers at the statue of Veerangana Maharani Lakshmibai located in the Nagar Nigam premises, paying homage to her contribution and sacrifice in the freedom struggle. Thereafter, during the stage programme, he stated, “Our Tricolour is a symbol of India’s honour, pride and glory. During the freedom movement, our freedom fighters, at different times and in different ways, carried different flags and gave new momentum to the movement. In 1905, Swadeshi became the basic mantra of India’s freedom. Thereafter, in the 1930s, the charkha in the middle of the Tricolour became the flag of the freedom fighters. After independence was attained, the national flag was adopted with the chakra representing all the states along with the Tricolour."

CM Yogi said, “Citizens had to fight battles in courts to hoist the national flag, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji linked it with the right of every citizen. The governments of the Congress and other parties could not give citizens the right to hoist the national flag, but Modi ji, while amending the National Flag Code in 2022, the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, ensured that all citizens could respectfully put up the national flag at their homes. As a result, today every citizen of the country hoists the Tricolour at their home as a symbol of India’s honour, pride and glory."

The Chief Minister stated, “This Tiranga Yatra is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call to hoist the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which began in 2022, is moving towards its peak every year. Great personalities and revolutionaries are sources of inspiration for the youth. Our Tricolour is the indelible saga of the sacrifices of those revolutionaries and great personalities. If their ideals are taken away from the youth, they will be deprived of the feeling of pride. That is why PM Modi has given the mantra of hoisting the Tricolour at every home."

CM Yogi informed, “Once, this Tricolour had become the mantra of India’s independence. Mangal Pandey had ignited the spark of freedom in Barrackpore. In Gorakhpur, Bandhu Singh, in Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai, in Bithoor (Kanpur), Tatya Tope, and in Meerut, Dhan Singh Kotwal gave direction to the freedom movement. A very heavy price had to be paid for independence. In 1922, the historic incident of Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur shook the foundations of British rule."

He further added, in 1925, in Kakori, Lucknow, revolutionaries including Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Rajendra Nath Lahiri took back into their possession the wealth looted from the country that the British wanted to take to England. The British called it a dacoity. Unfortunately, even after the country became independent in 1947, this historic incident continued to be taught as a dacoity. What greater insult could there be to the revolutionaries than this? But PM Modi named this incident the ‘Kakori Train Action’. The revolutionaries involved in this incident were hanged in different jails.

The Chief Minister stated, “The revolutionaries could not receive the respect they deserved. Under the previous governments, memorials were not built in their names, and institutions and roads were not named after them. At that time, institutions were named after one family and schemes were run in their names. Today, freedom struggle martyrs are being honoured in India. They are also being honoured through Har Ghar Tiranga.”

The Chief Minister called upon the people to put up the Tricolour they were carrying in their hands at their homes after the Tiranga Yatra and upload a selfie with it. The state government has set a target of hoisting the Tricolour at 5 crore homes this year. Along with this, the Tricolour will be hoisted on the buildings of all government, semi-government, private, commercial and business establishments. This is a symbol of our respect for the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

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He added by saying, "These martyrs worked with the sentiment of Nation First without looking at caste. We can honour these revolutionaries and brave souls by respecting the Tricolour, the National Anthem and the National Song. The Government of India has made the disrespect of the content National Anthem and National Song a cognizable offence. It is the responsibility of all of us to respect the symbol of our nation."

On this occasion, State Government Cabinet Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad, MP Ravikishan Shukla, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Vipin Singh, Sarvan Nishad and Pradeep Shukla, MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, State Vice President Kameshwar Singh, Regional President Vinod Rai, District President Janardan Tiwari, Metropolitan President Ramesh Pratap Gupta, former District President Yudhishthir Singh, former Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta and others were prominently present on the stage.