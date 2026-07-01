Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches The 'Digi Rover' Special Campaign, Enabling Precise Land Measurement With Modern Technology | x- @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the statewide 'Digi Rover (Digi Rover-GNSS) Special Land Measurement Campaign' in Saharanpur. The campaign will run across Uttar Pradesh from July 1 to August 15. During this period, all pending cases related to land demarcation and measurement in every tehsil will be resolved using the advanced Digi Rover (GNSS) technology.

The Yogi Government has been consistently taking effective steps to ensure the speedy resolution of land-related disputes while making revenue services more transparent, accurate, and technology-driven.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh Government is committed to providing every citizen with land-related services through a simple, transparent, time-bound, and technology-enabled system. Land measurement had traditionally been carried out using conventional methods such as measuring chains, but with changing times and the growing number of land disputes, adopting modern technology has become essential."

The Chief Minister said, "Land measurement through Digi Rover (GNSS) technology will be more accurate, transparent, and reliable than before. It will significantly reduce errors in land demarcation, effectively curb land disputes and unnecessary litigation, and ensure the timely delivery of revenue services to citizens."

He further stated that the adoption of modern technology marks a significant step toward good governance and will make the revenue administration more efficient and accountable. The state government places the highest priority on resolving the issues faced by farmers and the general public. Land-related disputes have long remained a major challenge in rural areas. Through the Digi Rover campaign, the process of resolving such disputes will be expedited, while also relieving people from making repeated visits to government offices.

The government's objective is not only to clear pending cases but also to establish a technology-driven system that minimizes land disputes in the future.

The Chief Minister directed all Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, and revenue officials to conduct the campaign with utmost seriousness, transparency, and in mission mode. He emphasized that every eligible citizen should receive the benefits of the campaign in a fair and time-bound manner.

Officials were also instructed to ensure that the land measurement process strictly complies with technical standards and that cases are resolved with high quality.

At present, around 79,157 cases related to land measurement and demarcation under Section 24 are pending across the state. Through this campaign, the Yogi Government aims to dispose of these cases in mission mode within the stipulated timeline, providing long-awaited relief to farmers and the general public.

On the instructions of CM Yogi, the Board of Revenue has issued detailed guidelines to all districts. Overall supervision and high-level monitoring of the campaign will be carried out by Archana Agrawal, Chairperson of the Board of Revenue, while regular reviews, progress monitoring, and necessary directions will be undertaken by the Commissioner and Secretary of the Board of Revenue.

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Board of Revenue Chairperson Archana Agrawal said, "The campaign will be implemented through coordinated efforts of Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, Additional District Magistrates (Revenue), Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Revenue Inspectors, and Lekhpals. All officials have been assigned targets to dispose of the maximum number of pending land measurement cases within the prescribed timeframe."

She added, "The campaign will not only prove to be a milestone in the speedy disposal of pending land measurement cases but will also play a crucial role in reducing land-related disputes, safeguarding farmers' land rights, and further strengthening technology-driven good governance."