Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹569-Crore Projects, Distributes CAA Citizenship Certificates In Pilibhit; Targets SP, Congress | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath distributed citizenship and land rights certificates while inaugurating development projects in Pilibhit | X - @myogiadityanath

Pilibhit, June 29: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday distributed citizenship and land rights certificates to 2,500 displaced Bengali families. On the occasion, he launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and Congress, stating, "The people have punctured the Samajwadi Party's cycle because if this cycle runs, it will only trigger riots, impose curfews, and compromise the safety of daughters and traders.”

He added, “The former Chief Minister used to fly rioters in government aircraft and honour them at his residence. Had the Congress leadership stood firm and let Jinnah die his natural death, the country would not have been partitioned, and lakhs of Hindu families would not have been forced to leave their homes and land. Even after Partition, Congress remained engaged only in Muslim appeasement, and Hindu society continued to suffer the consequences of its sins."

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 66 development projects worth more than Rs 569 crore in Barkhera and Bisalpur Assembly constituencies of Pilibhit. On the occasion, he distributed citizenship and land rights certificates to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain families displaced from East Pakistan, along with certificates and assistance cheques to beneficiaries of various government schemes. The Chief Minister congratulated and extended his best wishes to all the beneficiary families.

CM Yogi said, "Today is a special day because Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain families who came to India nearly 56 years ago after facing persecution in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) are now receiving rehabilitation and the right to Indian citizenship in Pilibhit in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No force can now drive them out from here. No one will be able to call them outsiders anymore.”

He added, “This historic achievement has become possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These families have now secured the right to live with dignity in Uttar Pradesh. They will no longer be harassed by the police, revenue, forest, or any other government department."

The Chief Minister pointed out, "The country's Partition took place because of Congress' policies and lust for power. Had the Congress leadership stood firm and let Jinnah die his natural death, Pakistan would not have come into existence, and lakhs of Hindus would not have been forced to leave their ancestral land. Even after Partition, Congress never cared for the displaced Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains. Most of those who are being given citizenship and housing and land rights certificates today belong to Dalit, deprived and Extremely Backward Class communities. Why did Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the country and the state for such a long time, never raise their voice for them? They should hang their heads in shame."

CM Yogi highlighted, "The concern of Congress and the Samajwadi Party remained confined only to Muslims. Securing power, even at the cost of the massacre of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains, was the priority of these parties. After the formation of the double-engine government, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, paving the way for granting citizenship and a life of dignity to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain families who came to India after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan."

The Chief Minister further stated, "Congress and the Samajwadi Party opposed the CAA across the country and organised protests against it. The thinking of these parties has always been to ensure the first claim of Muslims over the country's resources. Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities had to bear the consequences of this sin. Today, around 2,500 families, nearly 15,000 people, are benefiting from this very CAA."

CM Yogi also thanked all the public representatives who made continuous efforts to ensure that these Bengali families received their rightful entitlements.

The Chief Minister informed, "Around 55,000 such displaced families are living across the state. The first phase of the process has been completed in Barabanki, Bahraich, Bijnor and now Pilibhit. This campaign has not ended yet. In some cases, approvals from the Forest Department and the Government of India are still pending. As soon as these approvals are received, other eligible families will also be given their rightful entitlements. A large number of such families in Rampur will also be granted citizenship and land rights."

CM Yogi said, "The Samajwadi Party got the opportunity to govern the state four times, but it never tried to listen to the hardships of the poor. When Babua wakes up at 12 noon, gets ready by 2 p.m. and then leaves for the gym at 5 p.m., where is the time to listen to the suffering of the poor? For them, development meant only Saifai.”

He added, “Had Pilibhit been on their agenda, a medical college would have been built here. Pilibhit's flute would have gained global recognition. The bridge connecting Pilibhit and Lakhimpur would have been constructed, and the Tiger Reserve would also have received global recognition. The displaced families would have received citizenship and land rights at that very time. But they never had time to think beyond their own family."

The Chief Minister emphasized, "Those who remain confined only to their own families cannot work for the welfare of society and the nation. That is why the people punctured the Samajwadi Party's cycle. The public land where gaushalas stand today had been encroached upon by SP leaders before 2017. After the BJP government came to power, it was announced on the very first day that they should vacate the encroachments, otherwise the action taken within 48 hours would be remembered for seven generations. Fearing action, many people voluntarily returned the land.”

CM Yogi further said, “During previous governments, mafias used to roam with their heads held high. They exerted pressure on police stations and tehsils. They would encroach upon anyone's land and obstruct development works. The safety of sisters and daughters remained under threat. Whenever riots took place, the former Chief Minister used to fly rioters in government aircraft and honour them at his residence. This was the identity of the state before 2017."

The Chief Minister asserted, "Now it is 'No Curfew, No Riot, Everything is Fine in UP.' The mafias who once walked with their heads held high are now moving around with placards hanging around their necks, begging for their lives. They are saying, 'Sir, spare our lives. We will earn our livelihood by running a handcart.' The BJP government's commitment is towards the poor, youth, women, traders and farmers, not towards any goon or mafia. The government will not provide protection to any criminal. The people of Pilibhit have elected good public representatives, which is why development works are progressing rapidly."

Appreciating the public representatives, he stated, "It is because of their efforts that the medical college, roads, bridges and other development projects are becoming a reality. Pilibhit is establishing a global identity in the fields of biodiversity and eco-tourism."

CM Yogi said, "The benefits of the government's public welfare schemes are reaching every section of society. Some youth are benefiting from the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, others from the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, some from the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, while elsewhere assistance is being provided to Lakhpati Didis under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Displaced families have been given citizenship and land ownership documents.”

He further added, “To ensure that no Hindu has to face displacement in the future, BrahMos missiles are now being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh through the development of the Defence Manufacturing Corridor in line with Modi ji's vision. During previous governments, country-made pistols and bombs were manufactured. Today, Uttar Pradesh is manufacturing missiles that strengthen the country's security. Such is the power of the BrahMos missile that even Pakistan gets frightened and cries out, 'Baap, Baap.'"

The Chief Minister also informed, "The Economic Corridor and the modern road network are expanding rapidly across the state. Better connectivity is being established from Pilibhit to Shamli, Panipat, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and further up to Siliguri. The state has received world-class projects such as the Ganga Expressway. I congratulate the people of Pilibhit on improved healthcare facilities, better road connectivity and development projects."

He expressed confidence that, "In the coming years, Pilibhit will emerge as a major eco-tourism destination."

Appealing to the people to extend their support to their public representatives, the Chief Minister stated, "Whatever development proposals come before the government will be taken forward with full commitment."

Among those who received citizenship and land rights certificates from the Chief Minister were Krishnapada Mondal, Adhir Kumar Bairagi, Manos Mondal, Noni Gopal, Naresh Biswas, Sunita Mondal, Tara Chandra Sarkar, Janak Sarkar, Ram Chandra, Ram Milan, Ramji, Satish Roy and Santosh Pal.

CM Yogi personally distributed cheques, keys and certificates under various beneficiary schemes to Pushpa Devi, Anshika, Meenu, Soni Devi, Hemant Rathore, Pushpa Devi, Pooja Devi, Kamlesh Gangwar, Dhirendra Singh, Anurag Sharma, Preeti Singh, Arvind and Indravati.

On the occasion, Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada, State Government Ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh and Sanjay Singh Gangwar, MLAs Swami Prakatanand, Baburam Paswan and Vivek Kumar Verma, Member of the Legislative Council Sudhir Gupta, Zila Panchayat Chairperson Mrs Daljeet Kaur, BJP District President Gokul Prasad Maurya, former Minister Vinod Tiwari, State Women's Commission Member Mrs Pushpa Pandey, former MLA Kishan Lal Rajput, Pilibhit Municipal Council Chairperson Aastha Agrawal, Puranpur Municipal Council Chairperson Shailendra Gupta, Suresh Gangwar, Gulshan Anand and others were present.