'The Congress And SP Govts Did Not Provide Even A Total Of ₹1,500 Crore To Lalitpur': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lalitpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Lalitpur is receiving development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore today. Congress ruled for 5 decades and the Samajwadi Party governed Uttar Pradesh 4 times, but together these parties may not have given even Rs 1,500 crore to Lalitpur because they lacked a vision for development. For the SP, only Saifai was family, and for Congress, only the family in Delhi represented the nation. Neither could think beyond that. But for us, all 25 crore people are our family, and it is our responsibility to provide them development, security and dignity."

He was addressing a public gathering on Saturday after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 221 development projects worth Rs 1,766 crore, including a Government Medical College, at the Tuvan Temple Ground. A short film on Lalitpur's development journey was also screened on the occasion.

The CM added by saying, Lalitpur, one of the most beautiful districts of Bundelkhand known for its natural beauty, holds a special place in our hearts. Greeting the people present at the event, he assured them that the double-engine government would take every possible step for the district's development.

Targeting Congress and the SP, the CM said, "Their narrow-minded governments had created one mafia figure in every district, who looted the hard-earned money of the people while engaging in illegal mining, illegal felling of forests and cattle smuggling. They pushed the state towards barrenness. These governments turned Uttar Pradesh into a BIMARU state and forced Bundelkhand's youth to migrate. They caused immense hardship to women and daughters. Today, however, daughters and youth from Lalitpur are being recruited into government jobs, including the Uttar Pradesh Police."

He stated, Lalitpur, which suffered from the neglect of previous governments, remained far removed from development schemes. There were no roads, electricity, educational facilities, healthcare services or development projects. Despite having water resources, there were no irrigation facilities for agriculture and no housing facilities for the poor. Women spent their lives carrying water in earthen pots. The district's resources and forest wealth were looted, while a handful of people engaged in illegal mining and created disorder.

The CM continued by saying, Lalitpur is now reaching new heights of development and becoming known for innovation. By establishing the state's first Goshala, Lalitpur demonstrated that the government itself can successfully operate a Goshala. With the blessings of Tuvan Sarkar, the then district administration had started the first Goshala there. Today, compost produced there is set to be exported to other countries.

He added, "Lalitpur now has a Medical College and an Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya as well. Preparations have been completed for Uttar Pradesh's first Pharma Park, which will be developed in Lalitpur across 1,500 acres. This project will create employment opportunities for thousands of young people."

The CM said that women and daughters no longer have to carry water pots on their heads because the Har Ghar Jal Yojana is becoming a reality across Bundelkhand. Clean drinking water is reaching every household.

Referring to the Bundelkhand Expressway, he stated, "The government is going to establish Uttar Pradesh's largest industrial city in Bundelkhand. Earlier, the youth of this region were forced to migrate. If a water pot slipped and broke, women were left lamenting their fate. The ancestors of the people had built and nurtured Bundelkhand, but due to the inefficiency and mafia culture of previous governments, the region remained backward. Mafias in every district robbed young people of employment opportunities. Criminal elements controlled development schemes and deprived people of their rightful benefits, making Bundelkhand feel cheated."

The CM recalled that the government had committed to developing Bundelkhand as a hub of the Defence Manufacturing Corridor. Today, the BrahMos missile is being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh under this corridor. During Operation Sindoor, when this missile was launched, Pakistan was pleading for mercy. PM Modi is giving strength to a New India. Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh, including Bundelkhand, is undergoing a transformation.

He said, "The region's identity is now being shaped by employment opportunities for youth and the safety and prosperity of women. Through Balini Milk Producer, women self-help groups are learning how to rapidly increase their income. Bundelkhand, Lalitpur and Jhansi are emerging as symbols of this model."

The CM stated, there can be no alternative to holistic development. Development alone can bring transformative change. Youth, farmers, artisans, craftsmen, traders, daughters and sisters, every section of society must become a stakeholder in development for prosperity to arrive.

He added, "This is precisely what the BJP's double-engine government has done. Long-pending irrigation projects have been accelerated. The decades-old Arjun Sahayak Project has now been completed. Projects such as Ratauli Dam, Bawani Dam, Kachnauda Dam and Chilli Irrigation Project have transformed the fortunes of Bundelkhand's farmers. Farmers' incomes are now increasing manifold."

The CM said that the government sanctioned a Medical College not for Gorakhpur or the districts represented by Deputy Chief Ministers, but for Lalitpur. Through CM Yuva, young entrepreneurs are being created.

He recalled an old saying: 'Lalitpur na chhoriyo, jab tak mile udhaar'. However, he said people no longer need to borrow money because the government is providing interest-free and guarantee-free financial assistance. Start your business and repay the money after some time. Your business will grow and you will become an entrepreneur.

The CM further added, good work happens when a good government comes to power, and a good government comes when capable MLAs and MPs are elected.

Praising Mannu Kori and Ramratan Kushwaha, he described them as honest, hardworking and fully dedicated to public service. He said they work tirelessly day and night. We have told them to continue serving the people with dedication. Stand firmly against dynastic politics, and the party will stand firmly with you.

He added, "They also receive the guidance of MP Anurag Sharma. Ayurveda is among the greatest contributions of India's sage tradition to health and wellness. For centuries, the MP's family has worked to revive this discipline and promote India's traditional healthcare system. Under the name Vaidyanath, he has expanded Ayurveda significantly. Following the Pharma Park, an Ayush Park will also be established in Lalitpur, benefiting from the MP's experience."

The CM said, when fuel supplies were disrupted globally during the US-Iran conflict, even America appeared uncertain about how to respond. Under PM Modi's leadership, India ensured that there was no energy crisis and no surge in inflation. Many other countries could not achieve this.

He added by saying, "More than 33 countries, including Slovakia, have conferred their highest civilian honours on PM Modi. This is also an honour for 140 crore Indians, and the nation takes pride in its distinguished Prime Minister."

CM said,he event was attended by Minister in Charge Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State Manohar Lal 'Mannu Kori', MP Anurag Sharma, Legislative Council Member Rama Niranjan, District Panchayat Chairperson Kailash Narayan Niranjan, Municipal Council Chairperson Sonali Jain, Mahant Ramlakhan Das Ji of Tuvan Sarkar Temple, BJP District President Harishchandra Rawat and others. MLA Ramratan Kushwaha welcomed all the guests.