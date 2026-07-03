Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates The New Campus Of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Academy Of Administration And Management | X

Lucknow, July 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The bureaucracy in Uttar Pradesh is no longer suffering from policy paralysis but is ready to move ahead at full speed to achieve the goal of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh.”

He noted, "Uttar Pradesh will become the foundation of Viksit Bharat, and for this, every village, town and ward in the state must be made self-reliant. Political leadership can only provide the vision, but the administrative machinery possesses the full strength to implement it on the ground. Therefore, training, capacity building and a positive work culture are extremely important."

The Chief Minister was addressing administrative officers and trainees on Friday after inaugurating the state-of-the-art new campus of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management, built at a cost of over Rs 464 crore across an area of more than 22 acres. Earlier, he inaugurated the building after performing traditional rituals and inspected the campus to review its various facilities and arrangements.

प्रशासन में इनोवेशन और एक्सीलेंस का भाव होना चाहिए। प्रत्येक अधिकारी और कर्मचारी राष्ट्रहित एवं जनसेवा के प्रति समर्पित होकर कार्य करेंगे तो उत्तर प्रदेश को सुशासन, उत्कृष्ट प्रशासन और विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता।



इसी भावना के विस्तार में प्रशासनिक… pic.twitter.com/XyC2khK2RR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2026

Vision For Public Leadership

The Chief Minister stated, "This academy should be developed as India's leading School of Public Leadership. It will play an important role in realising the concept of Knowledge to Development, Development to Public Trust, and Public Trust to Nation Building. It is with this objective that the academy has been built with modern facilities. Good results cannot be achieved with the mindset of walking alone or weakening the team. Teamwork, positive thinking and innovation are the foundation of success. Administrative officers need to continuously learn, adopt technology-based good governance, ensure sensitive administration, and embrace innovation."

CM Yogi observed, "The development journey of Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years speaks for itself. Administrative officers are the most important bridge between the government and the people. If this bridge is strong, the benefits of government schemes will reach the last person, and public perception will also remain positive."

State Development Narrative

He added, “Before 2017, for two to three decades, Uttar Pradesh had acquired an extremely negative image. People had started believing that no scheme of the Government of India could succeed in Uttar Pradesh. Not only administrative officers but the political leadership was also responsible for this.”

The Chief Minister remarked, "Over the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has created a new identity for itself. Today, the state has secured its place among the country’s top three economies. Uttar Pradesh has set new benchmarks in the fields of security, good governance, crowd management, technology-based reforms and administrative functioning. There is no longer any identity crisis before anyone here. No one can now call it a BIMARU state. The state has remained a revenue surplus state continuously for the past six years. Uttar Pradesh consistently ranks first or second in the effective implementation of Government of India schemes."

Governance Reforms Highlighted

CM Yogi said, "Under Prime Minister Modi’s Mission Karmayogi, Uttar Pradesh was earlier far behind in capacity building on the iGOT platform. However, due to the efforts of administrative officers and employees, it now ranks first in the country. This is proof of the efficiency of our administrative system. A comprehensive dialogue campaign was conducted across the state on the vision of Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh. Discussions were held from the Legislature to village chaupals. Around 300 senior administrative officers, academicians and former officers interacted with various sections of society. More than 98 lakh suggestions were received on the state government’s portal, on the basis of which the Vision Document was prepared."

The Chief Minister stated, "Technology-based reforms have brought significant changes to the lives of the people. With the implementation of e-POS machines in ration distribution, complaints have ended and the poor have started receiving their full entitlement. Earlier, there was corruption in the ration distribution system, but now transparency has been ensured and the public is satisfied."

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He added, “Sugarcane farmers earlier had to face problems such as slips, black marketing and under-weighing. Now, all information is available on mobile phones. With the implementation of the DBT system, pension and the benefits of other schemes are being transferred directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, and the role of middlemen has come to an end.”

Infrastructure Growth Cited

The Chief Minister said, "Today, Uttar Pradesh has the largest expressway network in the country. Nearly 60 per cent of the country’s expressways are in Uttar Pradesh. The four-lane and six-lane road network has expanded rapidly. Projects such as metro, airports, rapid rail and inland waterways have become the new identity of Uttar Pradesh, and all this is the result of the strength of the double-engine government."

On this occasion, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Chief Secretary SP Goyal, former Chief Secretaries R. Ramani, Atul Gupta, Alok Ranjan, Anoop Chandra Pandey, Durga Shankar Mishra and Manoj Kumar Singh, along with a large number of serving and retired administrative officers and trainee officers of the state, were present.