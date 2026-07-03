Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Mango Festival 2026 At Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Visits Exhibition Stalls And Learns About Over 800 Mango Varieties |

Lucknow, July 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated Mango Festival 2026 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. He visited the exhibition stalls and gathered information about more than 800 varieties of mangoes on display.

The Chief Minister said, "Preparations should ensure that mangoes produced by Uttar Pradesh’s farmers meet the highest standards of quality, trust and global benchmarks." He stressed that the state’s objective should not be limited to increasing production alone, but should also focus on branding, processing, packaging, product traceability and organic certification to make Uttar Pradesh’s mangoes globally acceptable for exports.

He said, "A single orchard can become a multi-dimensional source of income through fruit production, processing, tourism, organic products, beekeeping, the food industry and exports, thereby significantly enhancing farmers’ earnings."

Mango Diversity Showcased

The Chief Minister said, "Government-supported platforms provide an opportunity to showcase the rich diversity of Uttar Pradesh’s mangoes. More than 800 varieties from Uttar Pradesh and several other states are being exhibited at this year’s festival."

He noted that varieties such as Langra from Varanasi and Gorakhpur, Gaurjeet from Gorakhpur, Amrapali from Basti, Dussehri from Malihabad in Lucknow, and Rataul from Baghpat and Saharanpur, along with many other regional varieties, are attracting visitors through the unique fragrance of their native soil and their distinctive sweetness. He described this diversity as one of Uttar Pradesh’s greatest strengths.

The Chief Minister interacted with farmers who were honoured on the occasion and enquired about their production practices. Recalling a conversation with a horticulture farmer, he said, "The farmer had explained natural methods of pest control in orchards. Although such innovative practices are already being adopted successfully, they often fail to benefit others because farmers lack suitable platforms to share their experiences. Efforts would be intensified to create more such platforms for knowledge sharing."

Focus On Farmer Income

The Chief Minister said, "Farmers are generally earning profits of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per acre from mango cultivation. Profitability increases further through value addition, processing and export-oriented production. The Mango Festival serves as a showcase not only for Uttar Pradesh but also for farmers across the country, enabling them to present their products and gain global recognition through buyer-seller meets."

He added, "The GI tag awarded to Malihabad mangoes has given them international recognition. The Mango Festival has been organised continuously since 2017. While the first edition featured only a limited number of varieties, the festival has expanded every year and now showcases over 800 varieties. This year, branding of dragon fruit and lotus was also displayed."

He noted that mangoes are cultivated across all 18 divisions, 75 districts, 350 tehsils and 825 development blocks of Uttar Pradesh. Mangoes weighing anywhere between 100 grams and nearly two kilograms are on display, reflecting the state’s rich diversity and the strength of its farming community.

Export And Branding Push

The Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh contributes 26 per cent of India’s total mango production. The festival features more than 800 varieties across seven categories and 56 classes." He appreciated the buyer-seller meet organised alongside the festival, noting that similar interactions are an integral part of the state’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives as they help farmers and entrepreneurs expand market opportunities.

He said, "Horticulture farmers, self-help groups, pack houses, exporters, food processing units, nursery owners, bankers, infrastructure developers, machinery suppliers and research scientists have all participated in the event." He credited the Horticulture Department with creating a strong ecosystem for horticultural crops in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "The world is changing rapidly, and in this evolving global environment, the festival provides an excellent platform for strengthening the rural economy, food processing, women’s empowerment, agriculture-based industries, tourism, employment generation and exports. Such festivals promote the Prime Minister’s Vocal for Local campaign and advance the vision of self-reliance while encouraging healthy competition."

VIDEO | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the inauguration of the 9th Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2026.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hYq1CIVhi5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026

He said, "Uttar Pradesh has established itself as one of India’s leading economies. Mangoes from the state are exported to the United Kingdom, the UAE, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Belgium, Japan, Italy, Russia, Qatar and several other countries. Agencies such as APEDA facilitate direct connections between overseas buyers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)."

Infrastructure And Technology Push

Referring to Malihabad mangoes, the Chief Minister said, "The state has introduced the Kakori Brand." He explained that the brand honours the immortal martyrs of Kakori who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom. The name has been chosen to keep their legacy alive. According to him, the Kakori Brand embodies devotion to the nation along with the sweetness born of farmers’ hard work.

The Chief Minister said, "Modern pack houses for mangoes are already operational in Saharanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Amroha, providing facilities for grading, sorting, packing and export."

He announced that an Integrated Testing and Treatment Park will be established near Noida International Airport, Jewar, enabling local produce to be exported more efficiently.

He also highlighted the use of fruit cover bag technology to improve mango production and quality. The Horticulture Department has distributed more than 15 million fruit cover bags to mango growers across the state.

Vision For Mango Economy

The Chief Minister called for collective efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into the world’s finest mango value chain hub. He said, "The state should promote research, advanced nursery techniques, drone and AI-based farming, quality testing, food processing, cold chain infrastructure, branding, e-commerce and global exports through an integrated approach."

The Chief Minister directed the Horticulture Department to immediately begin the process of obtaining GI tags for as many mango varieties as possible. He also stressed that Uttar Pradesh’s food grains, vegetables and fruits should be free from chemical fertilisers and pesticides. He said farmers should be trained to produce organic and fully traceable agricultural products.

He referred to the ODOP initiative while highlighting the wide range of mango-based delicacies. He said farmers should be encouraged to become agri-entrepreneurs through value creation, innovation and promotion of the rural economy.

He called for greater adoption of AI-enabled drones, satellite mapping, precision farming, sensor-based irrigation and digital mandis to advance smart horticulture.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to develop post-harvest infrastructure, cold chains, ripening centres, pack houses, food processing units and export facilities in every district. He said these initiatives should be implemented both through the Horticulture Department and under the PPP model.

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Self-help groups, he said, would play a leading role in value addition. As Uttar Pradesh’s products reach major global markets, they will contribute to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Bharat.’

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Chillupar MLA Rajesh Tripathi, Agriculture Production Commissioner Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Horticulture/Food Processing) B.L. Meena and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The guests were welcomed by Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.