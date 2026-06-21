 Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 5 VIP Suites And 10-Bed Dormitory At Jhansi Circuit House
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Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 5 VIP Suites And 10-Bed Dormitory At Jhansi Circuit House

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated five VVIP/VIP suites and a 10-bed dormitory at the Jhansi Circuit House during his visit to the city. He also inspected the facilities and reviewed ongoing development works with officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 02:21 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 5 VIP Suites And 10-Bed Dormitory At Jhansi Circuit House
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Jhansi, June 20: During his visit to Jhansi, CM Yogi Adityanath reached the Circuit House on Saturday evening. He inaugurated five suites and a 10-bed dormitory by pressing a button.

Facilities inaugurated at Circuit House

The five suites at the Circuit House have been developed for VVIP/VIP guests, while the 10-bed dormitory facility has been created for staff members. Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister conducted an on-site inspection of the Circuit House and reviewed the progress of development works with officials.

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Officials and public representatives present

The Chief Minister was welcomed by public representatives and officials upon his arrival at the Circuit House.

Present on the occasion were Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Mayor Bihari Lal Arya, MLAs Rajeev Singh and Ravi Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Goseva Aayog Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta, among others.

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