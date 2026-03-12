Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya, Prays At Hanumangarhi And Ram Temple, Reviews Construction | ANI

Ayodhya: Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Thursday on a one-day visit. He first offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state. After this, the Chief Minister bowed before Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple Ayodhya. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work in the temple complex.

The Chief Minister began his visit from the Hanumangarhi Temple, where he performed traditional rituals and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state. From there, he proceeded to the Ram Temple, where he offered prayers to Ram Lalla, performed the aarti, and circumambulated the temple.

On this occasion, he also reviewed the progress of construction work within the temple complex.

Officials of the Shri Ram Temple Trust briefed the Chief Minister on the current status of construction and upcoming plans.

During his visit to Hanumangarhi, the Chief Minister also met saints and enquired about their well-being. He first met Mahant Premdas Ji Maharaj and later interacted with other saints as well.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister was welcomed by public representatives and officials at the helipad of Ramkatha Park.

Among those present were District In-charge Minister and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLAs Ved Prakash Gupta, Ram Chandra Yadav, Chandrabhan Paswan, Amit Singh Chauhan, and General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, among others.