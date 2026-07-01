Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Rapid Development Push In Saharanpur, Launches Education Drive And Sports College Expansion | File Pic

Saharanpur, 1 July: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been continuously working for the development of the entire state, including western Uttar Pradesh. Despite his busy official responsibilities, he consistently engages in public interaction. On the first day of July, the Chief Minister visited Saharanpur and launched the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan.

Not only this, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth more than ₹613 crore here. The Chief Minister visited Saharanpur five times in 5 months, and on every occasion he reviewed sensitive issues related to the public, resolved problems, and contributed to advancing development.

Saharanpur, which had faced neglect from previous governments, was set on the path of progress by Yogi Adityanath. While the head of the previous government visited Saharanpur only once or twice in 5 years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Saharanpur five times in 5 months, highlighting its importance.

CM Yogi visited Saharanpur in March, April, May, June, and July, accelerating several development works here. Considering momentum as the foundation of progress, CM Yogi has ensured development across all 75 districts, including Saharanpur, and has continuously undertaken field visits.

Players in Saharanpur also received a major gift. The Yogi government has decided to start two new sports colleges, one of which is Saharanpur Sports College. Its academic session has started from 2026-27. The construction of Saharanpur Sports College, which had been pending since 2011, was completed by the Yogi government. A total of 80 seats have been reserved for athletes here.

The seats in this college have been allocated as follows: Athletics Runner (Boys) 8, Athletics Jumper (Boys) 6, Athletics Thrower (Boys) 6, Hockey players (Boys) 21, Hockey Goalkeeper (Boys) 4, Judo (Boys) 10, Boxing (Boys) 15, and Weightlifting (Boys category) 10. Weightlifting has not been available in any sports college so far; it is being introduced for the first time from Saharanpur Sports College.

Also Watch:

Chief Minister’s visits to Saharanpur from March to July

14 March: Chief Minister visited Shakumbhari Mata Temple and Baba Bhuradev Temple, also inspected ongoing tourism projects in the region.

14 April: CM reached Saharanpur on the occasion of the launch of the Delhi-Baghpat-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

7 May: Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 325 projects worth ₹2131 crore in Deoband, Saharanpur. Also provided benefits of various public welfare schemes to more than 1600 beneficiaries.

1 June: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Maa Shakumbhari Devi Siddhpeeth and visited flood-affected areas. He also held a review meeting.

1 July: Launch of School Chalo Abhiyan, inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth more than ₹613 crore, and distribution of certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes.