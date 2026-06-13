Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights 5 Years Of Panchayati Raj Reforms Across 57,694 Gram Panchayats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Lucknow, June 13: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Panchayati Raj Department of Uttar Pradesh has achieved remarkable milestones over the past five years in the fields of rural development, digital governance, sanitation and infrastructure development.

A presentation made under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the department’s achievements and future plans highlighted the various initiatives undertaken to make Gram Panchayats self-reliant and technologically empowered.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 57,694 Gram Panchayats, with a rural population of approximately 15.53 crore, accounting for 78 per cent of the state’s total population.

Over the past few years, Gram Secretariats have been established in all Gram Panchayats, and 24,311 Panchayat Bhawans have been constructed. Facilities such as furniture, computers, internet connectivity and drinking water have been provided in Panchayat Secretariats.

Expansion Of Digital Services

Under the expansion of digital services, 54,958 Common Service Centres (CSCs) are currently operational, through which more than 49.38 lakh services have been delivered to rural residents. This has enhanced both the income and transparency of Panchayats.

Swachh Bharat And Waste Management Initiatives

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Uttar Pradesh has secured a leading position at the national level in the construction of community toilets.

Across thousands of villages in the state, initiatives related to solid and liquid waste management, grey-water management and plastic waste management are being successfully implemented. Alongside this, the ‘Waste to Wealth’ model has also contributed to increasing the income of Panchayats.

Capacity Building And Digital Governance Push

The department has also placed special emphasis on capacity building for Panchayat representatives and employees. Under various schemes, lakhs of public representatives and personnel have been trained.

At the same time, innovations such as digital libraries, the Panchayat Gateway Portal and the digitisation of family registers are providing a modern framework for rural administration.

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Future Development Roadmap

The department has set a goal of writing a new chapter of rural development in the near future through initiatives such as Mera Talab–Meri Zimmedari, Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants, expansion of digital libraries, Panchayat Utsav Bhawans and the Chief Minister Panchayat Incentive Award.