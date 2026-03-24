Uttar Pradesh Achieves Historic Healthcare Transformation Across Infrastructure, Digital Services, Maternal Care | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented transformation in healthcare services over the past nine years. Government has strengthened infrastructure while achieving new milestones in digital health, emergency services and maternal and child care. As a result, UP now ranks among the top states in country across several health indicators.

State has made significant progress in digital health by generating over 5.76 crore electronic health records. Under the microsite project, 35 microsites are operational, with over 440,000 records registered, placing UP at the top nationwide. Unified Disease Surveillance Portal has improved disease monitoring and prevention. ‘Care Model’ has been implemented in hospitals to monitor medical equipment availability and efficiency.

Significant progress has also been made in maternal and child health. Pregnant women are provided free ultrasound services through e-vouchers. Under the 'Janani Suraksha Yojana', 1,351,044 beneficiaries have been covered, while 879,642 children have been treated under child health programs. 'Dastak campaign' has been actively combating diseases like AES and JE.

Scale of healthcare expansion is evident with 22,681 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres now operational. Over 13.18 crore people have been registered under the Ayushman Bharat Health Account. With 81,615+ registrations in the Health Professional Registry, UP leads the nation.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health cards have been issued to 1.31 crore families, covering 5.59 crore beneficiaries. More than 9 crore people have received free healthcare coverage up to ₹5 lakh. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana', 7.34 crore people have benefited. Additionally, under the 'Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Abhiyan', 50.64 lakh families have been provided health security.

Healthcare infrastructure has expanded significantly-

873 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational across all districts.

UP ranks first with 63,407 health facility registrations.

₹13,353 crore has been spent so far to provide free treatment to 81.55 lakh patients.

Ayushman network includes 6,213 hospitals (2,950 government and 3,263 private), largest in the country.

Emergency services have also improved-

Over 4 crore people benefited from the 108 ambulance service.

375 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances are operational.

Daily ambulance coverage has increased from 60 km to 120 km.

More than 1.80 crore patients have been treated via mobile medical units.

Free dialysis services are now available in hospitals across all 75 districts, benefiting over 41.46 lakh patients. CT scan services have also been introduced at the district level. Telemedicine and teleconsultation services have made specialist care accessible in remote areas. The establishment of Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation has improved transparency in medicine supply and quality. Additionally, 798 health units have received National Quality Assurance Certification.

In food safety and research-

36 mobile laboratories are testing food samples.

Microbiology labs have been set up in Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi.

'Pramod Pharm' institution has been established to promote pharmaceutical research.

Furthermore, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cashless Medical Scheme has been implemented for state employees and pensioners, providing cashless treatment. Lakhs of families from various departments have also been covered under health insurance schemes.