Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's Monitoring Leads To Reduction In AT&C Losses, Strengthens Power System | X

Lucknow, August 14: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous positive results are visible from efforts aimed at making Uttar Pradesh's power system more effective, transparent, and accountable. A cluster-based special campaign launched by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in high AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) loss areas has set a new benchmark in improving the power distribution network.

Under the campaign, 731 clusters, 1,682 feeders, and 42.45 lakh consumers were included across the state's five distribution companies (DISCOMS). This accounts for approximately 11 percent of the state's total electricity consumers.

The primary objective of the campaign is to boost revenue collection, reduce AT&C losses, strengthen the billing system, and provide better services to consumers. Special efforts have been made through regular reviews of each cluster, feeder-level monitoring, revenue recovery, billing improvements, and the reduction of technical and commercial losses.

A remarkable decline in AT&C losses was recorded in the selected 'Success Story Clusters' during FY 2025-26 compared to FY 2024-25. The highest reduction of 30.06% was recorded in KESCO, followed by 23.11% in Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, 20.94% in Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, 9.54% in Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, and 5.58% in Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

During this special campaign, a revenue of ₹654.31 crore was recovered from consumers who had never paid bills or were long-term defaulters. Additionally, 88,449 new electricity connections were seamlessly issued across the state, ensuring improved and timely services to general consumers.

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To further enhance the state's power framework, it is essential to lower AT&C losses. UPPCL is working systematically towards this goal. Feeders with the highest AT&C losses across the state are being identified to reduce line losses through joint and comprehensive efforts.

Dr. Ashish Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of UPPCL, reviewed these high-loss feeders on Friday. He directed that efforts be intensified in such regions. Once their condition improves completely, new areas should be selected sequentially to reduce line losses using similar methods.

The review meeting, held via video conferencing at Shakti Bhawan, was attended by Corporation Managing Director Nitish Kumar along with several senior officials. Managing Directors and senior executives from the DISCOMS also joined via video link.