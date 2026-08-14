UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Paramhans Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj On 23rd Death Anniversary At Digambar Akhara | X

Ayodhya, August 14: CM Yogi said, "Had Congress taken a firm stand in 1947, the Partition of the country would not have taken place."

He further stated that if there had been a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi at that time, lakhs of Hindus would not have been massacred. He also referred to the relief granted to the killers of Hindus during the Samajwadi Party government and the advocacy made against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Chief Minister said that those opposed to Lord Ram would be confronted till the last breath.

He also recalled the contribution of Paramhans Ramchandra Das Maharaj to the Ram Temple movement.

Paying humble tribute on behalf of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and all devotees of Lord Ram in the state on the occasion of the 23rd death anniversary of Paramhans Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj at a programme held at Digambar Akhara, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the revered Maharaj had only one goal in life, the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

He noted that from 1949 until his final days, Maharaj dedicated his entire life to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

He added by saying, history is not merely a subject to be read or answered in examination papers. History is also a source of inspiration and a lesson. It gives us a sense of pride and motivates us to move forward. Whenever we ignore it, it means that we are once again attempting to repeat the mistakes of the past.

The Chief Minister said, “Had Congress taken a firm stand in 1947, the country would not have been partitioned. If there had been an Iron Man like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, lakhs of Hindus would not have been massacred.”

He said that peace in Kashmir, the abrogation of Article 370, and the end of Maoism and Naxalism in the country remain painful issues for certain people because these had become their means of earning and their method of destabilizing the country.

He further added that today, when an Indian citizen travels abroad, he receives respect across the world. This respect did not exist during the UPA government. At that time, Sanatan Dharma was not discussed. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi had not been built. Similarly, Mathura and Vrindavan were not being developed. Earlier, a Samajwadi Party leader had said that if his government came to power, the SP would install a statue of Kans. After that, Shri Vrindavan Bihari ensured his permanent departure.

The CM informed, “Five hundred years ago, in 1526, the Shri Harihar Temple in present-day Sambhal was demolished and a symbol of slavery was erected in its place. Had there been a united response in Sambhal in 1526, no one would have dared to repeat it in Ayodhya in 1528.” He added that within just two years, Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya was damaged and a symbol of slavery was erected while insulting followers of Sanatan Dharma. He further remarked that on August 14, 1947, not only Hindus and Sikhs were killed, but India itself was divided.

The CM stated, even today, innocent Hindus are killed in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Some politicians in this country remain silent about those incidents, while they create an uproar over every incident that takes place here. He questioned who was accountable for the events of August 14, 1947.

Targeting Congress, he said, “They wanted power and had no concern for the people of the country. The same situation continues even today. Names and faces have changed, but the way they function remains the same.”

The CM stated, "Sambhal had long been regarded as a place where conditions were not conducive for visits. Although Sambhal had been a district for nearly 30 years, its district headquarters had not been established."

He continued by saying, a team had gone there to conduct a survey on the orders of the court, and unrest was created over it. According to him, police personnel and innocent Hindus were targeted during the disturbances.

He stated, "Since 1947, hardly a year had passed without communal riots in the area. The riots of 1976 and 1978 were so severe that 150 Hindus were killed at one time. In 1996, the then Samajwadi Party government shamelessly withdrew all the cases. Not a single perpetrator was punished. It was an incident of mass murder in independent India.”

The CM said, "In 2024, action was taken against identified rioters in Sambhal and the situation was brought under control. Investigation revealed that not only the Harihar Temple but also 67 pilgrimage sites, 19 wells and 10,000 acres of land had been encroached upon."

He stated that the encroachments were removed and the vacant land is now being allotted to poor people, Dalits and members of weaker sections. A district headquarters is also being constructed there. Today, Sambhal has changed. Riots no longer take place there. An atmosphere of peace and harmony prevails.

The CM stated, "Earlier, Ayodhya had even been deprived of its festivals and celebrations. It had been reduced to a synonym for narrow lanes and filth. The ghats, Ram Ki Paidi and the waters of the Saryu remained polluted. Devotees were forced to take a dip while covering their eyes and nose. Today’s transformed Ayodhya reminds us of the Treta Yuga.”

He added that saints from Ayodhya are now respected across the country and the world. The struggle undertaken by revered saints during the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement was unimaginable.

He added by saying, those who had ordered firing on Ram devotees and those who had approached the Supreme Court against the Ram Janmabhoomi movement are once again engaged in conspiracies.

Referring to a case related to alleged theft of offerings at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, he said, "An SIT was formed on the recommendation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and action was taken against the accused."

However, he remarked that those who had fought lengthy legal battles against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi are now trying to project themselves as devotees of Lord Ram.

CM Yogi recalled his association with Mahant Paramhans Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj. He stated that Paramhans Ji had been associated with the Gorakshpeeth since before 1949. During his tenure as a Member of Parliament, he would often meet Paramhans Ji Maharaj at Digambar Akhara while travelling between Lucknow and Gorakhpur after arriving from Delhi.

The CM said, my Guru, Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath, would often ask me to seek the blessings of Paramhans Ji. He had several opportunities to meet Paramhans Ji during his final days and that Maharaj would frequently enquire about the construction of the Ram Temple. He also recalled Paramhans Ji’s visits to the Gorakshpeeth.

The CM stated, "When firing was carried out on Ram devotees in 1990, Paramhans Ji Maharaj had announced the construction of a memorial for Ram devotees outside Digambar Akhara. Thereafter, he went ahead and got the memorial constructed openly, and even the government of the time could not stop it. Such an extraordinary expression of devotion to Lord Ram is rarely seen.”

The CM stated, when the incident of alleged theft of offerings came to light, it caused pain to everyone and action was taken. However, those opposed to Lord Ram have been trying to insult Ayodhya Dham, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Sanatan Dharma, while also attempting to disturb the atmosphere in the country. We all need to remain vigilant.

He added, “This is a long battle. It is not the case that we will remain silent because we are in power. Whoever is opposed to Lord Ram, we will confront them till our last breath and fight them with full strength. Only then will paying homage to the memory of Pujya Paramhans Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj on his death anniversary be meaningful.”

On the occasion of the 23rd death anniversary of Paramhans Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj, Digambar Akhara Mahant Pujya Suresh Das Ji Maharaj, Pujya Sant Dr. Rajendra Devacharya Ji Maharaj, Pujya Sant Dr. Ramkamal Das Vedanti Ji Maharaj, Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji, Jagadguru Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Vishwesh Prapanna Das Ji, Shri Mahant Janmejay Sharan Ji Maharaj, Shri Mahant Madhav Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant Ganga Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant Shiv Shankar Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant Bharat Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant Ravindra Das Ji Maharaj and other saints were also present.