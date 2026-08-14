UP Government To Launch English Edition Of Uttar Pradesh Sandesh, Expand Youth-Focused Digital Reach | X

Lucknow, August 14: Preparations are underway to present the achievements of the Yogi government and the changes taking place in Uttar Pradesh from the perspective of the younger generation. The Information and Public Relations Department’s monthly magazine, Uttar Pradesh Sandesh, will be published in English alongside Hindi, while efforts will also be made to make it available online in a youth-friendly format.

Information and Public Relations Department Director Vishal Singh shared this information on Friday at an award ceremony organized to honor authors who have made outstanding contributions to the magazine.

Addressing the event he said, "The future belongs to Generation Z and young people. Therefore, there is a need to view government schemes, achievements and the transformation of the state from their perspective and communicate this information to them effectively."

Authors who contributed outstanding articles to the April-May and June-July editions of the department’s Hindi monthly magazine Uttar Pradesh Sandesh, which focuses on the achievements of the state government, were honored at the ceremony. They were presented with bouquets, certificates and angavastram. Additional Director of the Information and Public Relations Department Arvind Kumar Mishra also addressed the gathering.

Information Director Vishal Singh said, "Uttar Pradesh has undergone significant transformation over the past nine and a half years. The Yogi government is doing good work, and efforts should be made to ensure that information about the government’s welfare schemes and their outcomes reaches as many people as possible."

He added, "Writers and intellectuals have an important role to play in this effort. Positive and fact-based writing not only informs people about government schemes but also encourages society to think in new directions. Reaching the position where the state stands today is the result of a long journey of struggle and effort. The younger generation must also be made aware of the efforts and struggles behind the achievements visible today."

Vishal Singh added, "Society is changing rapidly. With Generation Z and Generation Alpha in mind, there is a need to reconsider how communication and information are presented. The future belongs to the youth, so development and changes taking place across different sectors need to be viewed through the lens of young people."

He added that efforts would be made to connect young people more effectively with Uttar Pradesh Sandesh. The magazine will be presented on online platforms while keeping the needs and interests of young readers in mind.

The Information Director said, "Uttar Pradesh Sandesh is currently published in Hindi. In the future, efforts will also be made to publish articles in English. Through the magazine, content related to development taking place in Uttar Pradesh and the achievements of the state government will be able to reach a wider readership."

He said efforts should be made to examine developments in different sectors from the perspective of young people and present subjects in line with the expectations of the new generation.

Vishal Singh said, "Honoring individuals is an integral part of India’s cultural tradition. Recognition for a writer’s work boosts morale and creates enthusiasm to undertake new initiatives. The scholars being honored have made significant intellectual contributions in journalism, writing and social service. Many of them have dedicated a substantial part of their lives to these fields."

He added that while the recognition might appear modest in view of the quality of their work, the sentiments behind it are significant. The process of honoring writers for outstanding work will continue in the future.

He thanked the entire Information Department team for organizing the event and extended Independence Day greetings to everyone.

*Authors Honored for the April-May Edition*

For notable writing in the Security and Good Governance sector in the April-May edition of Uttar Pradesh Sandesh, Pradyumna Tiwari of Lucknow was honored.

In the Social Welfare sector, Payal Lakshmi Soni of Lucknow and Dr. Shivani Katara of Hathras received recognition.

Richa Singh of Gorakhpur was honored for outstanding writing in the Education sector, Yashoda Srivastava of Siddharthnagar in the Agriculture sector, and Siyaram Pandey ‘Shant’ of Lucknow for outstanding writing in the Infrastructure and Allied sector.

*Authors Honored for the June-July Edition*

In the June-July edition, Dr. Saurabh Malviya of Deoria was honored for outstanding writing in the Balanced Development sector.

Virendra Pathak of Prayagraj received recognition for writing in the Agriculture and Allied sector, while Rudresh Ghiladiyal of Lucknow was honored for outstanding writing in the Urban and Rural Development sector.

Ravi Prakash of Maharajganj received recognition for outstanding writing in the Tourism sector, while Dr. Sonali Shubham of Agra was honored for outstanding writing in the Education sector.

The Information Director called upon scholars and writers across Uttar Pradesh to associate themselves with Uttar Pradesh Sandesh. He urged writers to further enrich the magazine through their experiences, ideas and intellectual contributions on government achievements, the state’s development and positive changes taking place in society.

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Describing the presence of senior, distinguished writers at the event as a matter of pride, he said, "Such intellectual gatherings should continue in the future."

He expressed hope that more writers would join the magazine and use their writing to take the story of Uttar Pradesh’s development to people across the state.

Senior Finance and Accounts Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, Assistant Directors Satish Chandra Bharti and Chandra Mohan, Dr. Jitendra Pratap Singh, Chandra Vijay Verma, Amit Kumar Yadav, Associate Editor Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Deputy Editor Dinesh Kumar Gupta and other departmental officials were present on the occasion.