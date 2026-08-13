UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish Vatikas Across All Districts On Independence Day Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign | X

Lucknow, August 13: Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Forest Department is establishing special forests. Several special forests have already been established across the state in recent days. Now, on August 15 (Independence Day), a 'Vande Mataram Vatika' will be established in all 75 districts. This vatika will convey a message of patriotism along with environmental protection.

Marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, 150 saplings will be planted in every district under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. This vatika will be developed through public participation.

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, 'Vande Mataram Vatika' will be established across all districts on August 15. The Forest Department has initiated preparations for this. In each district, 150 saplings will be planted at a designated location, serving as a tribute to nature on the occasion of completing 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram.

The Forest Department will develop 'Vande Mataram Vatika' in every district, planting shady, fruit-bearing, and ecologically beneficial species suitable for local conditions.

Responsibility for the care of these plants will be assigned locally so that the campaign takes the form of a lasting green heritage.

Sitanshu Pandey, Divisional Forest Officer of the Awadh Forest Division, said, "The Vande Mataram Vatika at Kukrail Picnic Spot will be expanded on Independence Day. An Ashoka Chakra has been constructed here, and Ashoka saplings will be planted on the outer area of its 24 spokes. Fencing will be installed around the area to protect the plants. Sapling plantation will be conducted by retired and serving Indian Forest Service officers, as well as representatives from various sections of society."

Deepak Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry), said, "Vande Mataram Vatika is an important link in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. This special drive will ensure widespread public participation. The plantation program will involve public representatives, students from schools/colleges/universities, non-governmental organizations, social groups, the Vande Mataram Foundation/Trust, families of freedom fighters, NCC/NSS, Youth/Women Welfare Squads (Yuvak/Mahila Mangal Dal), serving and former Indian Forest Service officers, and various government departments."

The saplings planted on Independence Day will convey a message of patriotism, nature conservation, and community participation to future generations.