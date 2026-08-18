Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's Farmer Welfare Scheme Supports Over 38,000 Families Through Accident Relief | X

Lucknow, August 18: Farmers and agriculture are the foundation of the state's economy. Therefore, providing economic and social security to families associated with farming is among the Yogi government's priorities. The Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana has emerged as an effective example of this sensitive approach. Launched to protect farmers and their families from financial hardship in the event of an accident, the scheme has been strengthened over time through government budgetary support.

The benefit reaching a large number of dependent families through provisions running into crores of rupees reflects the wide-ranging impact of the scheme. Under the scheme, more than 38,000 dependants have benefited since the previous financial year.

The Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana has been in force since September 14, 2019. Under the scheme, there is a provision for financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh in case of death or disability due to an accident. The scheme's scope has also been kept broad so eligible families engaged in agricultural work can receive government assistance during difficult times.

Along with khatedars and co-khatedars recorded in the Khatauni, the scheme also covers earning family members whose primary source of livelihood is agricultural income from land registered in the name of the khatedar or co-khatedar. Eligible landless farmers cultivating land on lease or through sharecropping arrangements can also avail themselves of the scheme's benefits.

The continuous increase in the scheme's budget also reflects the government's priority. According to the Revenue Department, ₹1,050 crore was provided for the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana in the financial year 2025-26. The entire amount was allocated according to the requirements of the districts, benefiting around 21,659 dependent families. The scheme is emerging as an effective means of providing financial assistance to farming families when they need it most.

In the financial year 2026-27, the government further increased the scheme's budget to ₹1,150 crore. This is an increase of ₹100 crore compared to the previous financial year. Against this, financial approval of ₹862.50 crore has already been received in the form of the first and second installments. An amount of ₹813.81 crore has also been allocated based on district requirements. So far, around 17,152 dependent families have benefited. Since the financial year is still underway, this figure may increase further.

The Revenue Department is also continuously focusing on the smooth and transparent implementation of the scheme. The scheme's effectiveness is not limited to increasing the budget alone. District Magistrates are being issued necessary directions from time to time. The portal developed for the scheme has been integrated with the CM Dashboard, which helps monitor the scheme's progress and make implementation more effective.