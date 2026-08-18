UP Skill Mission Holds 'Kaushal Samadhan Diwas' To Resolve Training Partners' Issues | X

Lucknow, August 18: The Yogi Government is continuously making the skill development ecosystem more transparent, accountable, and outcome-oriented to connect the youth of Uttar Pradesh with quality skill training, employment, and self-reliance. In this regard, issues raised by training providers (training partners) were heard directly during the Kaushal Samadhan Diwas organized at the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) headquarters on Tuesday, and necessary directions were issued for their timely resolution.

A detailed interaction was held between mission officials and training providers in the presence of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal, Principal Secretary Dr Hari Om, and Mission Director Pulkit Khare. Discussions covered issues including pending payments, tranche payment mechanisms, uniform payments, assessments and certification, performance guarantees, enrolment, trainee attendance, placements, training quality, digital portals, and the provision of clarification before any action is taken.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal said that the objective of the Skill Development Mission is not merely to increase the number of trainees but to equip youth with practical skills that enable them to secure employment and become self-reliant. He said that training providers play an important role in implementing government schemes at the grassroots level, and therefore addressing their genuine concerns is also the department’s responsibility.

He emphasized that quality, transparency, and accountability are all essential in the training ecosystem. Wherever irregularities are found, action should be taken in accordance with rules. At the same time, valid payments and genuine issues of training partners who are delivering quality training in compliance with regulations should be resolved on priority. He announced that regular interactions with training partners will now be held on the first Monday of every month.

The minister added that the Yogi Government’s priority is to provide youth not only with certificates but also with real skills, confidence, and employability.

Principal Secretary Dr Hari Om said that whether an issue is old or new, if it is related to the mission, the department is taking it seriously. He directed officials to prepare a scheme-wise list of all issues, clearly mentioning how long each issue has been pending, what action has been taken so far, and the future course of action.

He stressed that transparency and adherence to rules must be ensured in the disbursement of government funds. At the same time, where records are accurate and verification has been completed, valid payments should not be kept pending. In cases of irregularities, action should be taken, but the concerned party must also be given an opportunity to present its explanation and viewpoint.

Mission Director Pulkit Khare said that all issues raised by training providers would be examined scheme-wise and case-wise, and appropriate action would be taken for their resolution. He added that in cases of pending payments, clarity would be provided regarding which training partner’s payment is pending, the reasons behind it, the status of verification, and the next steps in the process.

To expedite the assessment process, arrangements are being activated through the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT). Simultaneously, efforts are underway to prepare a panel of instructors working in government ITIs so that assessments can be conducted at the local level, enabling eligible trainees to receive their certificates on time after completing training.

Training providers also proposed alternative financial arrangements in place of performance guarantees. Following discussions, there was agreement to reintroduce the performance guarantee system with an appropriate verification process. Consideration was also given to reducing the guarantee amount for startup training partners, thereby reducing unnecessary financial burden on new institutions and encouraging greater participation in the skill development ecosystem.

The mission also emphasised accelerating the assessment process and ensuring timely certification for eligible youth. Discussions were held regarding the acceptability of computer training certificates and their equivalence or preference alongside the CCC certificate. The department stated that the matter would be taken up at the appropriate level for necessary action.

The meeting also discussed the fourth tranche of placement payments and the retention of youth in employment. Officials clarified that the objective is not merely to show placements on paper but to ensure that trainees secure jobs and continue in employment. To support this objective, work is underway on developing incentive mechanisms for trainees who remain employed for a specified period after placement, as well as for training partners that facilitate quality placements.

Reiterating that quality remains the highest priority under the Yogi Government’s skill development policy, it was emphasised during the meeting that while providing necessary financial and administrative support to training partners, maintaining training quality is equally important. Trainees should be prepared for employment through practical knowledge of their trade, sectoral understanding, soft skills, interview skills, and self-confidence.

Officials stated that the true identity of the Skill Development Mission should not be certificates alone, but certified and employment-oriented skills.

The Kaushal Samadhan Diwas clearly conveyed that the department and training providers are partners in the shared goal of connecting the youth of Uttar Pradesh with skills, employment, and self-reliance. Through regular dialogue, ground-level issues can be identified and resolved quickly, making schemes and processes more practical and effective.