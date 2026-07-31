Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Expand Farmer Scholarship Scheme, Approves ₹3,025 Crore Mandi Budget | X - CMOfficeUP

Lucknow, 31 July: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the scope of the Mukhyamantri Krishak Chhatravritti Yojana being implemented for the meritorious children of farmers be expanded so that more eligible students can benefit from it.

On Friday, the 172nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Uttar Pradesh State Agricultural Produce Market Council was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During the meeting, several important proposals related to farmer welfare, agricultural marketing, and the mandi system, including the budget of ₹3025.49 crore for the year 2026-27, were approved.

The Chief Minister directed that the state's mandis be modernized, rejuvenated, and equipped with modern facilities so that farmers receive a better, transparent, and convenient marketing system. He laid special emphasis on strengthening all basic facilities in mandis, including drinking water, sanitation, and lighting.

The Chief Minister directed that the establishment of agricultural produce processing units in mandi premises under the PPP model be encouraged and that the relevant rules be made more practical and investment-friendly so that farmers receive better prices for their produce, value addition, and new employment opportunities in rural areas.

He also directed that more mandis be connected to the e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) platform, that more farmers be linked with the National Natural Farming Mission, and that certification arrangements for organic products be ensured in every district.

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During the meeting, the revised income and expenditure estimates for the financial year 2025-26 and the budget for the year 2026-27 were approved. Approval was granted for estimated receipts of ₹2228.59 crore and expenditure provisions of ₹3025.49 crore for the year 2026-27.

It was informed during the meeting that the income of the state's Mandi Committees had increased from ₹1991.33 crore in the year 2024-25 to ₹2305.80 crore in the year 2025-26, registering a significant increase of 15.79 percent.

The budget includes adequate provisions for the construction and expansion of mandi sites, construction and repair of link roads, rural haats, Kisan Bazaars, cow shelters, hostel construction, land acquisition for Mandi Committees, and other development works. A provision of ₹1212.02 crore has also been made to expedite previously approved construction works.

The Board of Directors approved the proposal to extend the duration of the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Sahayata Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Khet-Khalihan Agnikand Durghatna Sahayata Yojana from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2030. A provision of ₹30 crore has been made in the budget for the year 2026-27 for the implementation of these two schemes so that farmers and their families continue to receive timely financial assistance in the event of accidents or incidents such as fires in fields and threshing grounds.

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The meeting also approved proposals to provide interest-free working capital to various cooperative institutions to further strengthen the procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

The meeting also took decisions on various proposals related to the Council's financial and administrative matters. The Chief Minister also reviewed the compliance of decisions taken in the previous Board meeting and directed that all farmer-centric and development works be completed within the stipulated time frame while maintaining quality.