Army Major Killed, 2 Officers Injured After SUV Collides With Camel Near Jaisalmer Military Station | X

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 31: An Army officer of Major rank was killed and two Lieutenant-rank officers were injured after their private SUV collided with a camel and overturned near the Jaisalmer Military Station late Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Major Hamza Arif, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. According to officials, the officer had been married only a month ago.

Accident near military station

The accident occurred approximately 6 km from the district headquarters when a camel suddenly appeared in front of the officers' private SUV as they were returning to the military station from Jaisalmer city. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn five times and drag for nearly 100 metres before crashing near the military boundary wall. The camel also died on the spot.

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Upon receiving news of the crash, Army personnel and officers rushed to the scene to rescue the three trapped officers from the mangled remains of the vehicle. They were rushed to the military station, where Major Hamza Arif succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The two other officers, identified as Lieutenant Abhinav Rathore and Lieutenant Ayushman Gusain, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital.

Police investigation underway

According to ASI Jagdish Charan of the Sadar Police Station, the police received a late-night report that a vehicle had overturned after colliding with a camel on the road past the War Museum. Upon reaching the site, they found a dead camel by the roadside, which was subsequently moved. A private SUV was also found severely damaged near the military boundary wall.

The body of the deceased Major has been shifted to the mortuary at Jawahar Hospital, Jaisalmer, for a post-mortem examination.

Previous tragedy at the site

Notably, the accident occurred at the exact same location where 29 passengers were killed a year ago after a private bus caught fire.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)